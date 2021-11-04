Research and Markets Logo

Research and Markets Logo

 By Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Huawei Technologies RRU 5818 400W 3500MHz" report from EJL Wireless Research has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides a comprehensive analysis for the Huawei Technologies RRU 5818 system. This product is a 5G NR remote radio unit and supports RF output power of 400W (8x 50W) at FR1 n78 3500MHz.

Features

  • System Functional Description
  • System Level Block Diagrams
  • High Level Mechanical Analysis
    • Heat Sink
    • Heat Fins
  • High Level PCB Analysis
  • Component Diagrams
    • Semiconductor/component locations on PCB
  • High Level Bill of Materials
    • Semiconductor ICs (ASICs, FPGAs, memory, logic, power, etc.)
    • Passive/other components (Transformers, Power inductors, Power
    • capacitors, power/datacom/optical connectors)
    • Complete Part Number/Marking
    • Component Manufacturer Identification
    • Function Component Description
    • Package Type
  • Excludes analysis of passive chip resistors, capacitors, and inductors

Key Topics Covered:

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

  • Active/Passive Component Summary

CHAPTER 1: HUAWEI RRU

  • Overview of Remote Radio Unit (RRU)

CHAPTER 2: MECHANICAL ANALYSIS

  • Main Chassis/Heat Sink
  • Main Chassis/Heat Sink Thermal Fins
  • Secondary Chassis/Heat Sink
  • Interface Panel Cover
  • RRU Pressure Equalization Vent

CHAPTER 3: POWER SUPPLY SUBSYSTEM

  • Power Supply Module
  • Power Supply Module Top Shield
  • Power Supply Module Bottom Shield
  • Power Supply PCB Analysis
  • 1.5kW DC-DC Converter Module

CHAPTER 4: FRONTHAUL/RADIO TRANSCEIVER SUBSYSTEM

  • Radio Transceiver RF Shield
  • Top PCB Component Analysis
  • Bottom PCB Component Analysis

CHAPTER 5: RF FILTER SUBSYSTEM

  • Cavity Filter Section
  • Antenna Feed Section

APPENDIX A COMPONENT ANALYSIS

APPENDIX B COMPONENT TYPE BY AREA

APPENDIX C ACTIVE COMPONENTS BY SUPPLIER

APPENDIX D PASSIVE COMPONENTS BY SUPPLIER

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6qsxfk

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/analysis-of-huawei-technologies-rru-5818-400w-3500mhz-a-5g-nr-remote-radio-unit-and-supports-rf-output-power-of-400w-8x-50w-at-fr1-n78-3500mhz-301416520.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.