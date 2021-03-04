MIAMI, Mar. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Insticator, a global leader in engagement and revenue solutions for publishers, today announced the publication of a case study showing findings from the Ancestry.com network launch of Insticator Commenting.
Ancestry transitioned from Disqus to Insticator in 2020 in an effort to expand community engagement, boost revenue, and improve the user experience across their network of sites including Genealogy.com and Rootsweb.com. They were especially focused on providing a safe space for their users to connect on sensitive family-related subjects, and to account for multi-language considerations.
Insticator was able to meet those goals via implementation of its one-of-a-kind human-moderated Commenting Unit, and increasing available advertising inventory all without impacting the user experience. Moreover, the transition from Disqus was seamless: their users' profiles and commenting histories were entirely captured and migrated so nothing got lost.
"Our network has unique needs and sensitivities. Insticator's human moderation keeps user comments appropriate and brand safe, while also watching out for awkward language considerations that automated moderation often misses." Tami Deleeuw, Sr. Manager, Ad Operations, Ancestry. "Insticator also quickly imported our comment history and is always doing whatever it takes to help us improve the user experience."
Since migrating to Insticator, the Ancestry network has seen increases of 22% in engagement and 80% in revenue. Visit Insticator to read the full report.
