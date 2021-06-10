BRADENTON, Fla., June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- 'Anchor,' a short film first debuted at Ringling College of Art & Design in 2020, has collected 25 award nominations ahead of its public release on June 25, 2021. Written and directed by Paige Irene Bruns and produced by Parker Alexander Meyers, 'Anchor' tells the story of Haleigh (Sierra Green), a bright and independent college student focused more on her academics than making social connections. Her best friend Cam (Sergio Myers) is a soon to be national swimmer and highly regarded relay anchor with an eye on the Olympics. A confrontation at a post-swim meet celebration will ultimately determine if their relationship can survive conflicting priorities.
Filmed on location in Bradenton, Fla, the short film powerfully tells the story of a teenage sexual assault, fostering empathy with edge-of-your-seat action.
Awards and honorable mentions for 'Anchor' include: Best Women Short, Best Student Short, Best Student Director (female) and Best Acting Ensemble at Independent Shorts Awards (January 2020); Best Student Short Film at Rocky Mountain International Film Festival (July 2020); Best Student Short Honorable Mention at Mabig Film Festival (August 2020); and Best Narrative Short at Mindfield Film Festival (August 2020).
Additionally, 'Anchor' was recognized as a finalist in the U.S. Short Films at Los Angeles Theatrical Release Competition & Awards (April 2021); Best Student Film, Best Producer of a Student Film, Best Actress in Student Film and Best Original Score in Student Film at Student Los Angeles Film Awards (October 2020); Semi Finalist for Short Narrative Film at Dumbo Film Festival (April 2020); Best Women Short, Best Student Director and Best Actress at Indie Short Fest (April 2020); and Best Student Film Under 15 Mins at BLASTOFF (March 2020).
'Anchor' has been nominated for Best Student Short at Vegas Cinefest International Film Festival (May 2021); Best Student Film at Veritas Film Festival (December 2020); Best Student Short at International Art Film Festival (November 2020); Best Student Short at Motion Pictures International Film Festival (November 2020); Student Short Film at AFIN International Film Festival (November 2020); Best Student Film at Golden Gate International Film Festival (November 2020); Best Short at San Francisco International New Concept Film Festival (October 2020); Best Short Film at Cannes International Independent Film Festival (October 2020); Best Student Short at Orlando Film Festival (October 2020); Best Student Short at YoFiFest, The Yonkers Film Festival (September 2020); Breakthrough Short Film at Bute Street Film Festival (April 2020); Best Narrative Short at Sunset Grove Film Festival (April 2020); Best Student Film at Hot Springs International Women's Film Festival (March 2020); Best Student Short at Sandy Dennis Film Festival (March 2020); Best Short Film at Moody Crab Film Festival (February 2020); and Emerging American Director at American Screen Awards (January 2020).
'Anchor' will be released Friday, June 25, 2021 at 7:00 PM EST on the Paige Irene Bruns YouTube channel and on Vimeo. Following the release there will be an Instagram livestream with the actors about the film, at 7:30 PM EST on the @paigeirenebruns Instagram profile.
About Paige Irene Bruns & Affinity Insight Pictures
Paige Irene Bruns is an award winning screenwriter and director who draws on narrative storytelling to foster empathy and understanding. Paige has been recognized by over a dozen film festivals worldwide, earning nominations and wins in several categories including the Young Filmmaker Award, Best Director, Best Narrative Short, Best Woman Short and Best Short. Paige holds a BFA in Film from Ringling College of Art and Design in Sarasota, Florida. Affinity Insight Pictures is an independent production company founded by Paige Irene Bruns in 2020. More about 'Anchor' here: https://www.anchor.film/
