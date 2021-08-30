PHOENIX, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Andar has unveiled the newest in its line of premium, hand-made leather phone cases: The Aspen. The Aspen is designed for all iPhone 12 models and compliments their MagSafe features, simplistic design, and the utility that all smartphones provide in daily life.
The Aspen is a MagSafe-compatible leather iPhone case designed for the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max that looks simplistic, stylish, and makes using MagSafe accessories quick and easy. It is constructed with premium, full-grain leather that will remain soft but also develop a rich patina throughout its lifespan, and is available in brown, navy, and camel tan. Every unit is constructed with real, natural leather for a unique color and texture on each one, and a soft microfiber lining will help keep your iPhone protected. The Aspen also features alloy metal buttons that are optimized for responsiveness, and is fully compatible with wireless charging solutions.
Andar was founded in 2015 to build accessories that are unique, minimal, and also long-lasting. Andar is a Spanish verb which means "to carry" and "to ride," and the company's mission is to help build handcrafted goods that are accessories for your everyday life. The result is a collection of finely-crafted wallets, phone cases, bags, and other leather goods that are simple, clean, and ready to go wherever life takes you.
The Aspen is available exclusively from Andar for $50.00 and will ship anywhere within the continental United States for free. Additionally, it includes a 90 day exchange & return policy, along with a full 12-month warranty for peace of mind.
The Andar journey started in 2015 with the goal of creating items to carry with us wherever we might go, based on the Spanish verb for "to carry" and "to ride." The result is a catalogue of premium, hand-made leather products including wallets, phone cases, bags, and other accessories that are built to complement your style and to last for years to come. All products are available at Andar.com, and those who are interested can join us to #CarryAndar on Twitter, Facebook, and Pinterest.
