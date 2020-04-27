ORLANDO, Fla., April 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Andor Health is building on Microsoft Teams to provide a unified, integrated crisis communications and care team collaboration platform to help mitigate risks for frontline healthcare workers in the battle against the global COVID-19 pandemic.
The ThinkAndor™ mobile platform enables healthcare institutions to strengthen their crisis communications and operationalize COVID-19 treatment and quarantine protocols to protect frontline healthcare workers and patients. Powered by artificial intelligence, machine learning, video and voice technology, the ThinkAndor platform enables care team members to quickly configure collaboration sessions via secure messaging, voice, and video on Microsoft Teams with patients and care team members.
"We are incredibly excited that partners like Andor Health are stepping up and building on Microsoft Teams to provide the communication and collaboration tools to help healthcare providers and first responders in the battle against COVID-19," said Mike Ammerlaan, Senior Director, Microsoft 365, Microsoft Corp. The ThinkAndor platform integrates with all major electronic medical record (EMR) systems and drives intelligent configuration and collaboration within the Microsoft Teams environment, providing frontline healthcare workers and patients with real-time and virtual crisis communications and collaboration to help prevent the spread of the virus.
Using the Andor platform, healthcare institutions can also deliver important COVID-19 education programs to employees and patients. Additionally, organizations can easily configure and activate signals from all EMRs and other source systems to drive specific clinical and operational workflows. For example, organizations can broadcast alerts with ThinkAndor to notify entire care teams whenever a patient or healthcare worker in a facility tests positive for the COVID-19 virus. Then, the Andor platform can automatically deliver instructions for testing to those doctors, nurses or other healthcare workers who may have been exposed.
"The COVID-19 pandemic has demonstrated clear communication gaps among key healthcare stakeholders," said Raj Toleti, CEO of Andor Health. "Patients, clinicians and staff members need automated, real-time communications about testing options, critical diagnostic results, operational changes, and virtual collaboration. The ThinkAndor platform provides healthcare institutions with predefined notifications that can be quickly enabled in Microsoft Teams. The platform also enables healthcare organizations to configure meaningful COVID-19 signals, video consults and workflows to meet the rapidly changing demands of healthcare workers and patient populations."
About Andor Health
At Andor Health, our mission is to change the way care teams connect and collaborate. By harnessing machine and human intelligence, our cloud-based platform unlocks data stored in electronic medical records to deliver real-time actionable intelligence to care teams – both inside and outside of their enterprise. By optimizing communication workflows, our solutions accelerate time to treatment, decrease clinician burnout, and drive better patient outcomes. For more information, visit Andor Health or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.
Media Contact
Jennifer Skitsko - SVP, Marketing
Andor Health
Email: Jennifer.Skitsko@andorhealth.com