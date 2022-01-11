LOS ANGELES, Jan.11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Marine Corps and Navy veteran, composer, producer, author, and educator - Andrae Alexander - has been honored with one 2022 Grammy nomination as a composer on Jon Batiste's album, We Are on the song Freedom. The album was nominated eight times. Andrae is a faculty member in the Music Industry Studies Department at the University of Southern California. The Grammy nomination was a pleasant surprise for him, he said. "I'm really honored to be a part of this with Jon Batiste, my friends Autumn Rowe and Kizzo, and all of the talented people involved with the project." Other musicians on the same project include PJ Morton, Trombone Shorty, DJ Khalil, and more.
Andrae says that this has been an incredible past few years. "I've just had so many wonderful things happen, my appointment as a faculty member at USC, the second edition of my book Build Your Music Career from Scratch, single release, and now a Grammy nomination..." Andrae says.
Andrae was born in Prince Georges County, Maryland, and raised in Washington, D.C. where he graduated from Duke Ellington School of the Arts. He has worked on projects with NeYo, Swae Lee, Allee Willis, Kanye West, Rodney Jerkins, Jesse J., BlackBear, and many more. In November, Andrae released a single of his own, Have the Bottle, which has been featured on Pandora's curated playlist - Adult R&B.
During the pandemic, Alexander founded the Music Industry Encyclopedia and plans to launch the first books in the series in 2022, he also co-founded the NFT platform, Songrise. Songrise's Twitter account currently has over 45,000 followers. Both of these projects are designed to assist musicians in living their dreams.
