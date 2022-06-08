The Reddock Law Group is pleased to announce that its Founding and Managing Partner, Angela Reddock- Wright, also an employment mediator and arbitrator with Judicate West, is featured as the cover story for the Spring 2022 issue of "Best Lawyers: Women in the Law" magazine, released nationwide. The annual magazine highlights the accomplishments and expertise of the top female legal talent in the country.
SHERMAN OAKS, Calif., June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Reddock Law Group is pleased to announce that its Founding and Managing Partner, Angela Reddock- Wright, also an employment mediator and arbitrator with Judicate West, is featured as the cover story for the Spring 2022 issue of "Best Lawyers: Women in the Law" magazine, released nationwide. The title of the feature story is, "A Conversation with Workplace Thought Leader, Angela Reddock-Wright: Destiny Fulfilled."
Regarding the article, Reddock-Wright states, "I am honored that Best Lawyers would consider me for this tremendous honor and acknowledgment of my work as an employment and labor lawyer, mediator, and neutral for the past 26 years. I count this as one of the proudest moments of my legal career. I am humbled."
In speaking about her passion for her work, Reddock-Wright states in the article - "I get to do work every day that improves relationships between employees and employers, and which contributes to the growth and development of the workplace. After 26 years in this business, my mission is to use my background, skills, and experience to help employees and employers to work together to build great, thriving, and healthy workplaces. I feel honored and extremely fortunate to do the work that I do every day. I consider it to be a part of my life's work and as the opportunity to live out both my personal and professional mission."
The article also mentions Reddock-Wright's first solo-authored book, "The Workplace Transformed: 7 Crucial Lessons from the Global Pandemic", which will be released by Red Penguin books in the next few weeks.
Of the book, Reddock-Wright said, "I wrote the book because I did not want this past two plus years of the pandemic to pass (or continue) without our taking a collective moment to reflect and think about how this time has impacted us personally, professionally, and in the workplace."
Reddock-Wright is a regular legal and media commentator and analyst and has appeared on such media outlets as Entertainment Tonight, Law and Crime with Brian Ross, Court TV, CNN, ABC, CBS, Fox 11 News, KTLA-5, the Black News Channel, Fox Soul – The Black Report, NPR, KPCC, Airtalk-89.3, KJLH Front Page with Dominique DiPrima, the New York Times, the Washington Post, the LA Times, Yahoo! Entertainment, People Magazine, Essence Magazine, the Los Angeles Sentinel, LA Focus, Our Weekly and the Wave Newspapers.
Reddock-Wright also hosts her own radio show on Tavis Smiley's KBLA Talk 1580 entitled Legal Lens with Angela Reddock-Wright. Through the show, she interviews and showcases some of the nation's top attorneys, legislators, policy and changemakers to discuss trending legal and policy issues with the goal of helping educate, engage, and empower listeners around issues of law. The mission of the show is to "Bring Light to Law." The show airs each Saturday and Sunday at 11am PT on KBLA 1580 AM.
ABOUT ATTORNEY ANGELA REDDOCK-WRIGHT, ESQ:
Experienced Employment Law Attorney, Mediator, Arbitrator, Investigator, Legal and Media Commentator
Recently inducted into the prestigious College of Labor & Employment Lawyers and named a Top 50 Woman Attorney by the Daily Journal, Angela Reddock-Wright is an employment mediator, arbitrator, workplace, and Title IX investigator. She has practiced as an employment and labor law attorney for 25 years. After working as an employment litigator for 15 years, in 2011, she opened the Reddock Law Group and transitioned to becoming a full-time neutral.
Additionally, Reddock-Wright is a member of the panel of distinguished mediators and arbitrators with Judicate West, a California company that represents the gold standard in dispute resolution.
Currently, Reddock-Wright serves as a Member of the Executive Committee for the Los Angeles County Bar Association Labor & Employment Law Section, on the Board of Directors for the Los Angeles Chamber of Commerce, the Los Angeles Urban League, and Women in Non-Traditional Employment Roles (WINTER). She also is an Advisory Board Member for the Young Invincibles, Los Angeles office. She also is a member of the Southern California Mediation Association (SCMA) and the Association of Workplace Investigators. She is a past President and Board Member of the SCMA.
Reddock-Wright also has served in executive leadership board roles with such organizations as Ability First, the Brentwood School of Los Angeles, and the Los Angeles African-American Women's Public Policy Institute (also a founding member of this organization).
Reddock-Wright is an Adjunct Professor for the Mediation Clinic at USC Gould School of Law, and in the Negotiations, Conflict Resolution and Peace program at California State University, Dominguez Hills. She is also an instructor in the human resources certification program at UCLA Extension.
Beyond her experience as an attorney, Reddock-Wright has a breadth of experience working in the government, community, and non-profit sectors. She has run for and served in public office. She has served as an appointee on multiple government and public sector boards, including the Los Angeles Community College Board of Trustees, the California State Board of Barbering & Cosmetology, the Los Angeles County Small Business Commission, and the City of Los Angeles Transportation Commission.
