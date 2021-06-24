MEADVILLE, Pa., June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Saving Annie": is an appalling story about child abuse. The journey to save a young girl from the heinous crimes inflicted upon her was a daunting task but nevertheless was made possible by someone who believed in the right thing. "Saving Annie" is the creation of published author Angela Woywod, an animal rights advocate and a caring person believing that every living thing deserves the right to enjoy life.
Woywod shares, "This book shares the heartbreaks and struggles of a grandma and others who were involved in the rescue of a little girl from sexual abuse and neglect. This book will show how drug addiction destroys lives and how it can turn good people into useless, double-crossing, selfish and uncaring individuals.
"What made this tragedy even worse and frustrating was the fact that no one could help. Even the lawyers who were hired to get the child out of a bad environment, even though they tried when they first got involved, were hampered and restricted by the liberal laws that are on the books. They seemed to be more on Welfare's side than the client's who paid them for their services.
"This book may help people that find themselves in a similar situation where a child needs to be rescued from sexual abuse and neglect. Sexual abuse on children should be recognized as the big problem that it is, instead it is largely being ignored by the judicial system."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Angela Woywod's new book contains themes that are sensitive though very much exist in real life.
