MEADVILLE, Pa., June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Healing Power of God": a spiritual account that brings a gleaming light to the readers so they are able to see hope no matter how hard their struggles in life may be. "The Healing Power of God" is the creation of published author Angelica Gallegos, a certified ESL teacher and artist who mainly works with pastels, oils, and acrylics.
An excerpt from the book shares, "Divine healing involves a supernatural act which resolves a physical, emotional, or spiritual problem. Be enthralled with the true story of how one person was healed from depression and suicide due to sexual abuse. What the medical doctors and psychologists could not do, God did in a moment. The divine healing experience will encourage you and strengthen your faith.
"Read what it was like for one person to go through a deep, dark depression with no way out. The world around her went on with a smile on her face, but inside her, she was slowly dying. It is then that she realized that she needed professional help. She separated herself from all her family to seek help. She felt inside her that the doctors were not helping her heal. She decided to go back to church. God was the last resort when it should have been the first. Through his grace and mercy, he took her through a journey of divine healing. Read how God orchestrated her path and how he set everything in motion for her miracle.
"Jesus said, 'Did I not say to you, if you believe, you will see the glory of God.'"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Angelica Gallegos's new book is an eye-opening reflection of God's love for His children. It is a reminder that the fatherly love of God provides healing to those who suffer.
View a synopsis of "The Healing Power of God" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "The Healing Power of God" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "The Healing Power of God," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing