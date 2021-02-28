LAUSANNE, Switzerland, Feb. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The photography book will include the photography project that ANIL UZUN has had during the pandemic. ANIL UZUN photographed the pandemic portraits. The project had three steps that were the portraits of frontline workers, the elderly portraits, and portraits of the singles.
The project wanted to reflect the people that are coping with the effects of the pandemic in their own ways.
"The project is new, exciting and familiar. It is an art project that reflects the everyday lives of the people. I wanted the people to see the faces of the pandemic. The project is available on the web but I wanted to publish the highlights of the project as a book." ANIL UZUN says.
"Rather than asking people how they feel, I wanted to shoot them, I had a research on the frontline workers and the most difficult step of the project was shooting them. Shooting the heroes of the pandemic. Then I decided to shoot the most vulnerable people in the pandemic, the elderly. The third part of the project focused on the single people in quarantine - how they coped with being alone and confined." he continues.
The book is planned to be published in September 2021.
