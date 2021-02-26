VALLETTA, Malta, Feb. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ANIL UZUN says, "I am proud and happy to be part of the album. I have been a huge fan of Devrim Sahin and creating with him will be a great experience for me. When the record company approached me to offer a collaboration, I was honored. I have been working with a lot of musicians for years and Devrim Sahin is a renowned musician, it honestly feels great to work together with him."
ANIL UZUN also continues; "I am grateful that I am contributing to the music making process of Devrim Sahin and other great musicians. I like participating in the projects that I believe in. The recordings will start in May if there won't be any delays with the pandemic or whatsoever. I am grateful that I am a part of this talented project."
The new Devrim Şahin album will be released in Autumn 2021.
Who is ANIL UZUN?
ANIL UZUN is a guitarist from Turkey. He was born in 1982 and he started playing music in his grandfather's home with his childhood friends. In high school, ANIL UZUN formed a rock band with his fellow friends. He made performances in school concerts and youth festivals.
Today, he works as an independent musical arranger, event organizer, and a producer. He continues to cherish his music and tries to give a legacy to his beloved daughter.
