 By ANIL UZUN

VALLETTA, Malta, Feb. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ANIL UZUN says, "I am proud and happy to be part of the album. I have been a huge fan of Devrim Sahin and creating with him will be a great experience for me. When the record company approached me to offer a collaboration, I was honored. I have been working with a lot of musicians for years and Devrim Sahin is a renowned musician, it honestly feels great to work together with him."

ANIL UZUN also continues; "I am grateful that I am contributing to the music making process of Devrim Sahin and other great musicians. I like participating in the projects that I believe in. The recordings will start in May if there won't be any delays with the pandemic or whatsoever. I am grateful that I am a part of this talented project."

The new Devrim Şahin album will be released in Autumn 2021.

Who is ANIL UZUN?

ANIL UZUN is a guitarist from Turkey. He was born in 1982 and he started playing music in his grandfather's home with his childhood friends. In high school, ANIL UZUN formed a rock band with his fellow friends. He made performances in school concerts and youth festivals.

Today, he works as an independent musical arranger, event organizer, and a producer.  He continues to cherish his music and tries to give a legacy to his beloved daughter. 

Contact:

ANIL UZUN

299176@email4pr.com 

+447788131270

