MACOMB, Mich., March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Anmy Tran, a podiatric physician, devoted mother and wife, has completed her new book "To Fail Better: Prison to Promise": a commanding account of how unexpected disturbances in our lives can lead to blessings.
What impossibly big dream or impossibly big failure is God calling you to take a journey circling around the promise and to fail better?
Sharing inspiring human experiences from her own journey to fail better in prison, Anmy Tran will help you uncover your heart's deepest desires and God-given promises and unbridle them through the kind of audacious communication that God delights to give you the desire of your heart.
Hidden in ancient biblical stories and scriptures from the Old and New Testaments, the mysteries of promises revealed in To Fail Better are as raw as a reality show because they are the omens of the present; the scriptures revealed the secret is here in the present. If attention is paid to the present, it can be improved upon. And if the present is improved, what comes later will also be better. The revelations are so specific that you can forget about the future and walk each day in the scriptures, confident that God's love always prevails and his promises to his children are always fulfilled—it's real.
Written in an absorbing narrative style, To Fail Better opens with the appearance of a woman burdened with unexpected storm. Through it are a series of messages she has received in the form of travel photography through a pen. Each travel unveils a failure and a prophetic mystery concerning failing better that will change the way one sees living forever.
"There is only one thing that makes a dream impossible to achieve: the fear of failure" (Paulo Coelho).
Published by Page Publishing, Anmy Tran's story will offer a unique perspective on how an unfortunate mistake can shepherd in a renewed faith in God.
A poignant tale of one woman's struggle as she manages her way through a five-year prison sentence and the repercussions experienced by those around her.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase "To Fail Better: Prison to Promise" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at http://www.pagepublishing.com.
Media Contact
Page Publishing Media Department, Page Publishing, 1-866-315-2708, media@pagepublishing.com
SOURCE Page Publishing