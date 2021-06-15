RAMAT GAN, Israel, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Annette Frommer Interior Design has announced that it has been chosen by Hasid Brothers Ltd. to plan and design various model apartments in the Gallery at Theatron Hotel & Residences project in the heart of Jerusalem, expected to be completed in 2022.
Theatron, currently being constructed by Hasid Brothers Ltd., is an exclusive project located at the intersection of three of Jerusalem's most up-scale neighborhoods: Talbieh, German Colony & Old Katamon. This intersection is situated on the route of the "Cultural Kilometer" which will start out at the Museum of Islamic Art and end at "First Station."
Hasid Brothers Ltd. was established over 50 years ago and is a family-owned company that has been building and developing unique projects in the most select locations in Jerusalem.
Theatron Hotel & Residences includes 76 hotel rooms in addition to 42 residential units as well as various commercial and public spaces. All apartments include state-of-the-art amenities and a selection of the highest finishes available today.
Tourism is of course one of the most important industries in Israel, bringing into the country millions of visitors a year, especially to the country's capital Jerusalem. As a result of last year's COVID 19 pandemic and occurrences around the world, today more than ever Jews from around the globe are investing in properties in Israel. If a few years back, Jews vacationing in Jerusalem stayed at top notch hotels, today, they prefer to purchase a holiday home in Jerusalem, tailored to their specific needs and specifications.
Thus, it was only natural that Hasid Brothers Ltd. would commission Annette Frommer Interior Design to plan and design the residential interiors of the project's model apartments.
Born, raised, and educated in Belgium, Annette Frommer's work is influenced by European culture, elegance, and sophistication. For the past three decades, she has been using her extensive knowledge to provide clients with an unparalleled level of professional service and to create unique interiors. Frommer places emphasis on detail and uncompromising high standards. Her command of six languages is a major asset with her worldwide clientele.
"I am excited to partner with the Hasid Brothers. Talbiya is my favourite Jerusalem neighbourhood. I love the history, the parks, and the mosaic of the many cultures which have inhabited the area since the 19th century. I hope to convey this love and the magical ambience found here in the model apartments that I am currently working on," remarked Frommer.
Frommer embraces spaces that are impressive yet welcoming and functional. As she frequently says, "Design is intimately tied to practicality, space and client aspirations, as well as to cultural traditions."
Frommer expects her highly refined style to exude a great sense of spiritual serenity, as she continues to work on these model apartments and to design the spaces with meticulous yet understated contemporary luxury.
