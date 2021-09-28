ALLEN, Texas, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Annex Cloud, a global, enterprise technical solutions provider of advanced loyalty management solutions and experiential customer retention software, today announced an integration with CM Group, the Martech industry's largest family of email marketing and multichannel campaign management products. The Annex Cloud and CM Group integration provides enterprises with a powerful marketing platform fueled by first-party loyalty data, enabling data-led connections that strengthen customer relationships, reduce churn, and increase lifetime value.
Today's consumers are in full control of their inboxes, ignoring communications that aren't timely, relevant, and personalized. The challenge is, according to eMarketer, 63 percent of marketers report that data-driven personalization is the most difficult tactic to execute. Loyalty creates a mutual value exchange that creates endless opportunities to connect with customers. From loyalty program activations, purchase thank you emails and monthly statements to exclusive deals and perks, referral campaigns, and bonus reward offers—loyalty helps brands deliver ongoing value their customers can't get anywhere else.
Annex Cloud's Loyalty Experience Platform™ pushes robust customer loyalty data to CM Group's email platforms, including Sailthru and Emma, enabling enterprise marketers to create customized campaigns that will create more valuable interactions with customers. Leveraging first-party loyalty data enables brands to increase purchase frequency and average basket size, while improving retention, campaign effectiveness, and overall profitability.
"Joining forces with CM Group will allow joint clients to create one-to-one content in real time based on customer behaviors and preferences, driving higher conversions," said Al Lalani, Co-Found and CEO, Annex Cloud. "Like Annex Cloud, CM Group is committed to making it easy for brands to scale as they grow and their needs change. This collaboration gives companies a comprehensive suite of loyalty marketing capabilities that help them connect uniquely and emotionally with each customer."
"To deliver the personalized experience today's consumers expect, brands need to orchestrate customer touchpoints across channels while also operating at the speed of their customers," said Desta Price, Chief Product Officer of CM Group. "Partnering with Annex Cloud made sense for CM Group given the sophistication of their loyalty technology, which enables our customers to leverage real-time loyalty data for a 360-degree customer profile that drives even more meaningful engagement."
Loyalty Experience Platform—An Enterprise Customer Retention Solution that Accelerates Growth
Annex Cloud's Loyalty Experience Platform is the only full-suite loyalty solution that allows organizations to buy just what they need, meaning they can start with a simple value exchange and collect first-party data, then add on more sophisticated omnichannel reward and program types as they grow.
- Modularity: The widest range of engagement modules to build attitudinal, emotional, and empathic connections. Extensible platform allows flexibility and a nimble delivery environment to meet ever-changing needs.
- Comprehensive Engagement Suite: Brands can capture, recognize, and reward all customer actions with referrals, gamification, UGC/survey, influencer management and contests.
- 100+ pre-built integrations: Pre-built integrations with more than 100 market-leading technologies strategically architected to accelerate the delivery of loyalty management programs and meaningful customer experiences. Learn more.
About Annex Cloud
For more than 10 years, Annex Cloud has been the worldwide leader in technology and service solutions that transform customer loyalty experiences for organizations, extending valued customer engagements, ultimately making beloved brands. Powered by the comprehensive and scalable Loyalty Experience Platform™ solution suite, Annex Cloud customers capture and use zero- and first-party data to seamlessly deliver hyper-personalized experiences across the entire customer journey—from awareness, purchase, and retention to loyalty and advocacy. Supporting its global enterprise clients, Annex Cloud has offices in the US, Germany, and India. The company is recognized by industry respected organizations and integrates with more than 100 market-leading technologies. Discover more at http://www.annexcloud.com.
About CM Group
CM Group is a family of global marketing technology brands including Campaign Monitor, Emma, Vuture, Delivra, Liveclicker, Sailthru, and Selligent. By joining together these leading brands, CM Group offers a variety of world-class solutions that can be used by marketers at any level. Headquartered in Nashville, TN, CM Group has United States offices in Indianapolis, Los Angeles, New York City, Pittsburgh, and San Francisco, and global offices in Australia, Belgium, United Kingdom, New Zealand, France, and Uruguay. Learn more at http://www.cmgroup.com.
