TCG Entertainment (TCG), a leading producer of touring live productions and the Ella Fitzgerald Charitable Foundation (Foundation) via its global licensing and brand management agency, Evolution USA announced today the launch of a new partnership that will bring the beloved music of Ella Fitzgerald to audiences around the world in an entirely new way, with a live symphony orchestra. This official licensed production will allow audiences to experience the greatest hits of Ella Fitzgerald with the lush arrangements of an orchestra as well as multimedia elements, including never before seen assets from the Foundation's archive. Shows are scheduled to launch in 2022.
The partnership with the Foundation and Evolution is part of TCG's overall strategy to grow its portfolio of official live events and immersive experiences for music fans around the world.
Ella Fitzgerald in Concert will include arrangements of her greatest songs performed by a live symphony orchestra. The show will also include multiple singers and a full band. A multimedia version of the show will also be produced and include video, photography, spoken word, writings, and other never before seen items provided directly by the Foundation's archivists.
These concerts are scheduled to start touring during the 2022 season and will perform throughout the United States and in international markets around the world.
Stephen Cook, President of TCG Entertainment, said, "We are humbled and excited to be working with the Foundation and Evolution on bringing this iconic artist's music to the concert hall in an official and entirely new way. These shows will perform in symphony halls, theaters and performing arts centers around the world."
Stanley Lerman, Chief Operating Officer of Evolution, said "We were seeking a best in class production partner to bring Ella's phenomenal body of work to new audiences in a very unique way that would create lasting memories and share her lifelong legacy. We are excited to partner with the talented TCG team to create and tour this highly immersive symphony show on behalf of the Foundation."
About Ella Fitzgerald
Dubbed "The First Lady of Song," Ella Fitzgerald (1917-1996) was the most popular female jazz singer in the United States for more than half a century. In her lifetime, she sold more than 40 million albums and received most every honor a performer could dream of winning, including the Kennedy Center Honor (1979), the National Medal of Arts (1987), France's Commander of Arts and Letters (1990), the Presidential Medal of Freedom (1992) and 13 Grammy Awards. In 2007, the United States Postal Service honored Fitzgerald with a postage stamp.
In her six-decades long career, the Queen of Jazz recorded more than 200 albums and roughly 2,000 songs, making her the most recorded female – and the second most recorded – performer in history. Among those recordings are works with some of history's greatest musicians and legendary songwriters.
Fitzgerald's distinct style has influenced multiple generations of singers, and her work transcends generations and musical genres. She had an extraordinary vocal range and flexibility and possessed a preternatural gift for pitch, rhythmic sense, and flawless diction. Immensely versatile, she could sing it all from jazz and bebop to ballads, swing, pop, and rock. With an unparalleled ability for mimicry and "scat" singing, Fitzgerald also produced melodic lines that put her in the category of great instrumental improvisers. Her voice was flexible, wide-ranging, accurate and ageless.
Fitzgerald performed her last concert at Carnegie Hall in 1991. She passed away due to complications from Diabetes, dying in her Beverly Hills home on June 15, 1996.
About TCG Entertainment
TCG Entertainment http://www.TCGENT.com is a leading producer and operator of live touring productions. TCG productions have performed to millions of audience members around the world. TCG shows include multiple productions of Cirque Musica http://www.cirquemusica.com, MasterChef Junior Live http://www.masterchefjuniorlive.com, Rocky in Concert, Legally Blonde in Concert, A Night of Symphonic Hip Hop, REWIND-Celebrating the 80s, A Night of Symphonic Rock, 4U: The Music of Prince with Symphony and more. Stephen Cook is the founder and President of TCG Entertainment. Stephen has over 25 years of diverse Producing, Entertainment, and Marketing experience including show creation, brand development, marketing, show management, and creative development.
For more information, contact info@tcgent.com http://www.TCGENT.com
About Evolution USA
Evolution is a leading brand monetization agency headquartered in Calabasas, California, servicing the popular culture, media, gaming, toy, personality, celebrity, character, publishing and lifestyle industry verticals. Evolution offers bespoke turn-key solutions, including strategic brand planning, market analysis, contract negotiations, legal support, product development, retail development, royalty collections, contract compliance, inventor relations as well as providing manufacturers a full service licensing acquisitions team. Evolution monetizes and enhances brand value via licensing, direct to retail partnerships, collaborations, experiential retail, direct to consumer sales and location based entertainment.
The agency's clients include: Gaumont Television USA, Meredith Corporation, Skydance Media, Stampede Ventures, Patricia Nash, Pressman Films, Camden Media, ITV Studios, Activision, TinyBuild Games, System Era Softworks, Tilting Point, OLO Industries, and The Ella Fitzgerald Charitable Foundation, among others.
For more information, contact: licensing@evomgt.com / https://evomgt.com
