NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Remove the pressure of paying multiple credit card bills on different banking platforms with Fyncr, the first all-in-one-card bill payment mobile application in the United States that aims to help people better manage their credit cards, save more and spend intelligently. Fyncr is the only platform that allows every credit card owner to securely store, view, and pay all their credit cards from any bank account and earn reward points called FYX to enjoy unbeatable deals, discounts, and freebies within the app from over 500 brands in the country.
Most Americans have two financial things in common: they use more than one credit card and value financial stability. While credit cards enable freedom, flexibility and financial autonomy, people often get lost in the tangle of managing multiple credit cards or paying the bills on time.
Through Fyncr's secure, automated payment system, customers don't need to use different banking apps to pay their credit card bills on time, boosting their creditworthiness and easing the financial burden of millions of Americans.
"At Fyncr, we aim to revolutionize the bill payment experience and transform it into a rewarding one, giving the customers the financial freedom to do the things that they care about. The idea is to alter the culture of late payments and fees, depleting credit score and the hassle of paying bills. We also believe we have a social responsibility to reduce the credit card debt that has been haunting the US market, by motivating users to pay back early, pay back more and enjoy more rewards," said Sahil Kumar, CEO, and founder of Fyncr.
With a vision to reform the FinTech space in the country, Fyncr was founded by Sahil Kumar, a seasoned professional with in-depth experience and understanding of the fintech and payments industry. Before Fyncr, Sahil managed projects at Accenture's largest global consulting arm for the Hi-Tech vertical in Asia, including launching and managing Google Pay in the world's largest FinTech market. He was responsible for leading teams and building the offering from launch to the #1 payments service.
What sets Fyncr apart as a mobile app is its unique interface that allows customers to track and pay their individual credit card bills periodically from any account. Customers can view, manage, and pay their credit card bills (issued by any bank) from any other or similar bank. For every dollar paid, they accrue an equal number of FYX that can be redeemed across a plethora of brands. Fyncr's simple and secure design eliminates the need for any additional software or apps to make credit card payments.
Security is key. Fyncr uses multiple layers of security to ensure that customers have a seamless experience without worrying about compromising their sensitive financial data.
- Fyncr is PCI DSS certified.
- Fyncr uses bank-grade encryption and works with the world's most trusted financial. institutions, like Visa, Mastercard, Discover, and AMEX, and financial services companies such as Plaid, Yodlee, and Equifax.
- Fyncr never stores customers' bank/credit data, allowing them to communicate directly with banks.
Fyncr App Key Features
- Autopay - Pay the minimum, custom, or total amount due and plan payments from chosen payment sources
- One-Stop Shop - Manage multiple credit card bill payments and statement details in one place
- Rewards called FYX- Secure endless rewards to claim from 500+ brands across electronics, food, restaurants, fashion, beauty, retail, travel, financial, healthcare, services, etc. Registration on Fyncr includes $1000 worth of FYX reward points to help kickstart the users' experience
- Alerts - Customers get regular notifications and alerts to pay and know what they save by paying on time
"Our top priority as a fintech company is to ensure the safety of our customers' data. Fyncr is built from the ground up with customer experience design and security at its very core. We worked with experts every step of the way to make sure every click, tap, or swipe was intuitive and simple. This all-in-one experience is powerful in saving time, money and bringing peace of mind, knowing your credit card bill payments are secure and well-managed," adds Sahil.
Fyncr's team of experts – from Accenture, Dell, Publicis, and others – distill decades of tech & fintech wisdom into the company. Fyncr has so far raised $3 million funded by a mixed bag of successful and tech-savvy entrepreneurs, individual investors that represent themselves as angels or own small investment companies.
The US audiences' belief in Fyncr's value proposition is justified by the fact that the
Early-stage startup has amassed over 20,000 installs in less than two months.
About Fyncr
Fyncr Inc. was founded in 2020. Through its mobile app, Fyncr is the only platform that allows customers to store, view, and pay all their credit cards from any bank account in one place. It is also the only solution provider that further rewards its users with points for making bill payments, redeemable across any merchant of their choice. For more information, visit:
