BETHESDA, Md., May 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Journalists and bloggers are invited to attend NUTRITION 2020 LIVE ONLINE, a dynamic virtual event showcasing new research findings and timely discussions on food and nutrition. The online meeting will be held June 1-4, 2020.
NUTRITION 2020 LIVE ONLINE is hosted by the American Society for Nutrition (ASN), the preeminent professional organization for nutrition research scientists and clinicians around the world. ASN's flagship meeting, Nutrition 2020, was canceled due to the impacts of COVID-19.
The virtual meeting will feature:
- Live-streamed and on-demand sessions featuring leading experts on today's hottest nutrition topics
- Findings from more than 1,800 new, original research studies
- Awards recognizing top talent in the field, along with an engaging science video competition
- A virtual exposition hall where you can explore the newest products and services
- Opportunities to network with nutrition experts from around the world from the safety and comfort of home!
About the American Society for Nutrition (ASN)
ASN is the preeminent professional organization for nutrition research scientists and clinicians around the world. Founded in 1928, the society brings together the top nutrition researchers, medical practitioners, policy makers and industry leaders to advance our knowledge and application of nutrition. ASN publishes four peer-reviewed journals and provides education and professional development opportunities to advance nutrition research, practice and education. http://www.nutrition.org
