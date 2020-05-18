BETHESDA, Md., May 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Journalists and bloggers are invited to attend NUTRITION 2020 LIVE ONLINE, a dynamic virtual event showcasing new research findings and timely discussions on food and nutrition. The online meeting will be held June 1-4, 2020.

NUTRITION 2020 LIVE ONLINE is hosted by the American Society for Nutrition (ASN), the preeminent professional organization for nutrition research scientists and clinicians around the world. ASN's flagship meeting, Nutrition 2020, was canceled due to the impacts of COVID-19.

The virtual meeting will feature:

  • Live-streamed and on-demand sessions featuring leading experts on today's hottest nutrition topics
  • Findings from more than 1,800 new, original research studies
  • Awards recognizing top talent in the field, along with an engaging science video competition
  • A virtual exposition hall where you can explore the newest products and services
  • Opportunities to network with nutrition experts from around the world from the safety and comfort of home!

Register to attend

NUTRITION 2020 LIVE ONLINE is free for all registrants. Simply create an account and get ready to enjoy streaming and on-demand content starting June 1.

Get press materials

Qualifying journalists can get a sneak peek into the latest research highlights.

Stay in the know

Join the discussion and get the latest nutrition news.

Contact:

Nancy Lamontagne

919.617.1330

media@nutrition.org

About the American Society for Nutrition (ASN)

ASN is the preeminent professional organization for nutrition research scientists and clinicians around the world. Founded in 1928, the society brings together the top nutrition researchers, medical practitioners, policy makers and industry leaders to advance our knowledge and application of nutrition. ASN publishes four peer-reviewed journals and provides education and professional development opportunities to advance nutrition research, practice and education. http://www.nutrition.org

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com. For more info visit: http://www.newswire.com

Recommended for you

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.