NEW YORK, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SpaceVIP launches their new website SpaceVIP.com to provide resources for future generations of private astronauts. Started with a mission to rally, unite, and encourage cross-collaboration between countries and across industries, SpaceVIP seeks to leverage resources, opportunity, and passion to improve life on earth.
Founders Roman Chiporukha, Eddie Miller, and Susanne Moore bring a wealth of experience that will prepare the world for the future of space travel. As co-founder and COO of Roman and Erica, Inc, Chiporukha utilizes his decades of experience bringing elite travel experiences to esteemed clientele. He says, "We've been working with the UHNW for nearly two decades and, in November of 2020, helped sell the last of only 3 tickets for a 10-day mission to the International Space Station. Promoting this incredible private astronaut experience and working within New Space allowed me to see just how many different and attainable opportunities there are."
SpaceVIP.com offers in-depth insights and access to all types of private astronaut experiences. On a Zero Gravity Flight, you will experience weightlessness with a group or on a private flight. On an Analog Mission, you'll live and conduct research on a Mars-like site. On Spaceship Neptune, you will fly in a pressurized capsule propelled by a near-zero emission space balloon.
Chiporukha and his co-founders believe that universal space literacy will enable us to overcome the most critical challenges facing humanity. By engaging and using space to fuel a global culture of curiosity and exploration, SpaceVIP hopes to advance humanity and save the planet.
