LOS ANGELES, Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- iBUYPOWER, a leading manufacturer of high-performance custom gaming PCs, today announced the first ever iBUYPOWER Case Mod Contest 2021, themed around the latest video game titles with support for NVIDIA DLSS technology.
The contest opened September 9, 2021 to modders in the US and Canada. To enter the competition contestants can submit their contact information, photos of past mods, a description of their next mod, and a sketch or drawing of the concept for consideration. The entry period will close on September 16, 2021 at 11:59PM PDT.
iBUYPOWER will then review all entries and announce two winners, on September 22nd, to create a video game themed build, focused around one of the many NVIDIA DLSS supported titles, in the newly released HYTE Revolt 3 m-ITX Case. iBUYPOWER will supply a Revolt 3 i7BG RDY pre-built system to each winning contestant to eliminate the need to source components and to utilize in their mod.
Modders will have between October 1st to October 27th to complete their video game themed build. During that time, contestants will post progress pictures to social media using #iBPCASEMOD2021 and #IBPxNVIDIA. Completed build images are to be submitted directly to iBUYPOWER and will be unveiled on October 29th on the iBUYPOWER website and on social media.
For full contest details, please visit: ibp.gg/casemod
Since 1999, iBUYPOWER has embodied its core beliefs of Perseverance, Unity, Strength, and Ambition, to deliver on its promise to build the best gaming systems for the most discerning gamers. Even in a time when PCs were not as ubiquitous as they are today, we fueled the passion for gaming by giving our customers the highest quality in custom built computers. Our systems have since become the backbone for professional gamers, game developers, LAN centers, major esports tournaments, collegiate esports, and everyday consumers. iBUYPOWER has worked intimately with brands such as Intel, NVIDIA, AMD, Microsoft, WD, ASUS, Bethesda, MLG and many more. Superior performance, reliability, cutting edge technology and timely production make iBUYPOWER the authority in PC gaming.
