THOUSAND OAKS, Calif., Jan. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lighthouse Outdoor Products LLC (LHO) in partnership with The Dyeing Arts Project has announced their first online fundraising event, supporting the National Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Society and the REX Foundation.
The fundraising event will be an online auction consisting of tie dye and hand crafted artwork from several online communities, along with the original Fire Mandala Tapestry used for the Limited Edition Fleece blankets, and several other larger tapestries from the founder, Howard Weinstein. The auction will be conducted via The Dyeing Arts Facebook group and the Dyeing Arts Tie Dye and Craft event page.
Bidding will start on 02/01/2021 and will end on 02/13/2021 with a live feed via the event page to capture final bids and announce the winners.
"Over the past several years, tie dye technique has advanced into quite an amazing art form. From spirals and scrunches, tie dye has evolved into an abstract visual experience with many prominent artists breaking new ground in the tie dye art world," said Howard Weinstein, Founder of LHO and The Dyeing Arts Project, and prominent tie dye artist. "Our event aims to highlight those amazing tie dye artists and their creations, while raising money for two very worthy causes."
Howard, who recently launched LHO after a successful Technology career is hoping that this fundraiser shines more light on Multiple Sclerosis, a disease in which the immune system eats away at the protective covering of nerves, with resulting nerve damage disrupting communication between the brain and the body.
Howard's wife was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis in 2018 after the birth of their son Benjamin. LHO was established in 2020 after Howard recognized a need for a lighted festival blanket, while attending one of the many concert events he and his wife enjoy.
"I launched LHO after seeing a need to create a lighted barrier for people that have trouble standing and dancing with the rest of the crowd at nighttime outdoor events," Howard stated after attending the 2020 Dead and Company, Playing in the Sand event with his wife. "Having to sit in a dark crowded sea of dancing people while people step over you and your belongings really takes the enjoyment out of an event".
The LHO Lighted Festival Blanket was LHO's first product offering, followed by solar lighting, and most recently Limited Edition Tie Dye Fleece Blankets. LHO is planning to add more self-sustaining solar outdoor products, and expansion of their tie dye blankets to other custom design comfort products in the near future.
The Dyeing Arts Project was created to support fundraising efforts and as an exploration for future Dyeing Arts events and a tie dye documentary.
ABOUT LIGHTOUSE OUTDOOR PRODUCTS LLC
Lighthouse Outdoor Products was founded in 2020 based on the principles of getting back to the outdoors in a safe and responsible way, while supporting self-sustainability and social distancing guidelines. Their products help create ways to distinguish you and your group, with solar lighting to mark boundaries, lighted blankets to establish personal space, personal lighting to make others aware of you and your space, indoor fleece blankets and throws, and more.
Lighthouse Outdoor Products LLC is a family-owned business located in Thousand Oaks, CA
