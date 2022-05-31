Arizona Theatre Company Managing Director Geri Wright Recognized in Top 100 List
PHOENIX, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Titan CEO and headline sponsors, Class VI Partners and Wipfli LLP, are pleased to announce Geri Wright, Arizona Theatre Company Managing Director, as a 2022 Phoenix Titan 100. The Titan 100 program recognizes Phoenix's Top 100 CEO's & C-level executives. They are the area's most accomplished business leaders in their industry using criteria that includes demonstrating exceptional leadership, vision, and passion. Collectively the 2022 Phoenix Titan 100 and their companies employ upwards of 90,000 individuals and generate over $32 billion dollars in annual revenues. This year's honorees will be published in a limited-edition Titan 100 book and profiled exclusively online. They will be honored at an awards ceremony on September 29th, 2022 and will be given the opportunity to interact and connect multiple times throughout the year with their fellow Titans.
"The Titan 100 are shaping the future of the Phoenix business community by building a distinguished reputation that is unrivaled and preeminent in their field. We proudly recognize the Titan 100 for their successes and contributions. We know that they will have a profound impact that makes an extraordinary difference for their customers and clients across the nation." says Jaime Zawmon, President of Titan CEO.
Geri Wright returned to Arizona Theatre Company in January 2020 as managing director. Her love of theatre started at Radio City Music Hall in New York City on a school field trip and has grown into a passion for the arts today. Having served in leadership roles at the Heard Museum, American Red Cross, Arizona Theatre Company, and most recently as CEO of Act One, Wright has been a passionate advocate for the importance that the arts play in creating healthy and prosperous communities. With more than 25 years in nonprofit management and fundraising experience, she is thrilled to be able to put those skills to use in serving our state theatre.
"It is an honor to be part of the Phoenix Titan 100 and I am grateful for those around me that enable me to give my best everyday," said Wright. "The most profound recognition goes to my team at Arizona Theatre Company who have supported this company during its phenomenal success. Thanks to those who believe in me and joined me in this unforgettable journey!"
Geri Wright will be honored at the Titan 100 awards on September 29th, 2022, at the Chateau Luxe. Set amongst spectacular Sonoran Desert views, Chateau Luxe is Arizona's most luxurious and nationally recognized event destination. This unique cocktail-style awards event will gather 100 Titans of Industry and their guests for an evening unlike anything that exists in the Phoenix business community.
"On behalf of all the partners and associates at Wipfli we congratulate all the Titan 100 winners. It's an honor to recognize this diverse group of leaders in the Phoenix community. We appreciate the lasting impact each leader has made, and continues to make, in building organizations of significance both here in Arizona and abroad. Your ingenuity and creativity have set you apart, and the honor of being seen as an industry Titan is richly deserved," says Michael Vaccarella, Partner at Wipfli.
"Congratulations to all Titan 100 honorees! We are so proud to be affiliated with the Titan 100 program that recognizes exceptional leadership and true diversity within the Phoenix business community. The leaders and industries selected are proof that the Phoenix Titan 100 are positively impacting the entire Arizona market," says David C. Tolson, Managing Director at Class VI Partners.
About Arizona Theatre Company
Arizona Theatre Company's (ATC) performances bring people together to experience essential stories, from reimagined classics to contemporary plays, original works, and innovative musicals fostering continued conversation beyond the theatre walls. Founded in 1966 and celebrating its 54th season, ATC is led by Kasser Family Artistic Director Sean Daniels and Managing Director Geri Wright. ATC operates in two major cities and is the preeminent professional theatre in Arizona, recognized as the official State theatre.
