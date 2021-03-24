FREDERICK, Md., March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Join us for a spring drive-in movie series at the Frederick Fairgrounds beginning April 9, 2021.
Catch a film under the spring night sky in beautiful Frederick, Maryland. We welcome you to your personal parking space in front of the silver screen for this weekend movie series with menu selections from local food trucks.
Showings will be held on Friday and Saturday evenings on the weekends of April 9-10, April 16-17, May 21-22, and June 11-12. Enjoy two movies for the price of one ticket! Gates open at 5 p.m. and movies begin at 7 p.m. Food trucks and craft beverages will be on site starting at 5 p.m. for evening showings.
We will also present additional matinees on Saturdays with family-friendly movies, so bring the kids for an afternoon of fun! Matinee gates open at 1 p.m. and matinee movies begin at 2 p.m.
Tickets are available for purchase at TGPmovienights.com.
Thank you to our wonderful sponsors for bringing our community together.
We'll see you at the movies!
For movie schedule and ticket information, please visit us at TGPmovienights.com
