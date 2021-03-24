FREDERICK, Md., March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Join us for a spring drive-in movie series at the Frederick Fairgrounds beginning April 9, 2021.

Catch a film under the spring night sky in beautiful Frederick, Maryland. We welcome you to your personal parking space in front of the silver screen for this weekend movie series with menu selections from local food trucks.

Showings will be held on Friday and Saturday evenings on the weekends of April 9-10, April 16-17, May 21-22, and June 11-12. Enjoy two movies for the price of one ticket! Gates open at 5 p.m. and movies begin at 7 p.m. Food trucks and craft beverages will be on site starting at 5 p.m. for evening showings.

We will also present additional matinees on Saturdays with family-friendly movies, so bring the kids for an afternoon of fun! Matinee gates open at 1 p.m. and matinee movies begin at 2 p.m.

Tickets are available for purchase at TGPmovienights.com.

Thank you to our wonderful sponsors for bringing our community together.

We'll see you at the movies!

For movie schedule and ticket information, please visit us at TGPmovienights.com

info@autoflexentertainment.com

Media Contact

Ashley Marie, Showtime Sound LLC, 443 340 2317, ashley@showtimesoundllc.com

 

SOURCE Troyce Gatewood & Partners Movie Nights

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.