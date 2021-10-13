DEARBORN, Mich., Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ice skating, caroling, horse-drawn carriage rides, festive pop-up exhibits, and fan-favorite dining experiences make their return this holiday season at The Henry Ford. Greenfield Village and Henry Ford Museum of American Innovation are getting in the holiday spirit beginning November 22 inside the museum, and December 3, with the kick-off of Holiday Nights in Greenfield Village, presented by Citizens.
After a year's absence, seasonal favorites are back for Holiday Nights in Greenfield Village presented by Citizens, including Holiday Nights in Eagle Tavern, Supper with Santa inside A Taste of History, ice skating and Model-T and horse-drawn carriage rides. Holiday Nights will be hosted on select evenings in December, beginning on December 3. Member presale will begin on October 27, with public tickets on sale on November 3. Members receive a special 30% discount if they purchase tickets for the December 9 evening.
Henry Ford Museum American Innovation is also getting in the spirit of the season with four holiday-themed experiences beginning November 22 through January 2. These experiences include Through the Years with Hallmark: Holiday Ornaments, the MichLUG LEGO building display near the Lionel train set, and the pop-up exhibits Celebrating the Jewish Holiday of Hanukkah and Season of Light, which explores the history of countless holiday traditions and artifacts. Guests can also visit the museum's newest limited engagement exhibition, Collecting Mobility: New Objects, New Stories, opening on October 23 and running through January 2. These exhibits are free to members or with admission
The Henry Ford's Holiday Greens and Tree Lot will also be returning adjacent to the museum's Clocktower entrance starting on Nov. 27. Admission is not required to shop and take home a magnificent seasonal wreath, garland or tree. For updates on hours, tickets and more, visit thf.org or follow The Henry Ford on social media @thehenryford.
Located in Dearborn, Michigan, The Henry Ford, a globally recognized destination, fosters inspiration and learning from hands-on encounters with artifacts that represent the most comprehensive collection anywhere focusing on innovation, ingenuity and resourcefulness in America. Its unique venues include Henry Ford Museum of American Innovation, Greenfield Village, Ford Rouge Factory Tour, Benson Ford Research Center and Henry Ford Academy, a public charter high school.
