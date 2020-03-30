OMAHA, Neb., March 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The annual Johnny "The Jet" Rodgers Jet Award, Banquet, scheduled for March 2020, has been cancelled due to public safety concerns regarding the COVID-19 pandemic. The cancellation is in accordance with the recent release by state and local officials stating that any event or gathering in Nebraska over 10 people must be cancelled through April 30.
The 2019 season Jet Award winner is Joe Reed from the University of Virginia. Annual Legacy Award winners are Terry Metcalf of California State University and Cliff Branch of the University of Colorado.
Thanks to the support of the Nebraska Television Networks, the ceremony will be televised state-wide with dates and times to be announced soon.
The coveted Jet Award is presented to the most outstanding college football return specialist in the country. The Award has garnered national attention from coaches and players alike since its inception in 2011, as one of the most prestigious football awards.
Proceeds from Jet Award donations directly support the Johnny Rodgers Career and Technical Education Scholarship at Metropolitan Community College. Metropolitan Community College will once again match scholarship proceeds on a dollar-for-dollar basis.
About the Jet Award
The Jet Award has been presented for the past eight years to the most outstanding college football return specialist in the country. Proceeds from the event will go toward the Johnny Rodgers Career and Technical Education Scholarship Fund at Metropolitan Community College. The Jet Award is named after Johnny "The Jet" Rodgers, the 38th Heisman Award Winner and the first Heisman winner from the University of Nebraska, Lincoln. To learn more, visit www.thejetaward.com.