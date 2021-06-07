ATLANTA, June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HablaCuba.com hosts another Cubacel promo, the regular international top up promotion that enables Cuban expats to help more their families and friends back home in Cuba. Starting June 7 until June 12, mobile recharges sent to Cubacel get a boost:
500 CUP - 1 GB + 50 MIN + 50 SMS Bonus
650 CUP - 1 GB + 50 MIN + 50 SMS Bonus
750 CUP - 1 GB + 50 MIN + 50 SMS Bonus
1000 CUP - 2 GB + 100 MIN + 100 SMS Bonus
1125 CUP - 2 GB + 100 MIN + 100 SMS Bonus
1250 CUP - 2 GB + 100 MIN + 100 SMS Bonus
As, usual, terms and conditions apply:
- Participant denominations: From CUP 500 - 1250.
- Bonus Validity: 30 days (from date when top up is received).
- Main balance will keep the same validity as previous promotions (330 days from recharge date).
- Promotion applies to 50% off for International calls.
- Promotional minutes and SMS can be used for local and international calls (including SMS entúmovil).
- Promotional Bonus can not be transferred to other mobile lines. Only the main account can be transferred.
- SMS and Minutes bonuses from previous promotion, will be added to the current offer.
- If customers have balance from previous promotions and they receive a top up during the promotional period, the new expiration date will be 30 days (from date when top up is received) for both (previous and current balance).
- Customers with data plan (All networks and LTE) and their corresponding bonuses (LTE and local browsing .cu) if a top up is received during promotional period, will have 30 days at 23:59 Cuba time for their data to expire
How balance is consumed:
- 1 Daily Bolsa - Data Browser (if available)
- 2 Promotional balance
- 3 Active Data packs
- 4 Main balance
- Customers will receive an SMS notification once the balance is about to expire.
- Customers can check their promotional balance via USSD (*222*266#) and the main balance to *222# for free.
- Top ups of 1000 CUP or more will be divided into separate top ups, so that you receive the maximum bonus possible. The recharges may arrive several minutes apart.
Besides sending top ups, customers can also recharge their family's and friends' Nauta accounts, in order to help them gain access to the internet. Or, if they prefer calling, they can also use HablaCuba.com's calling services. Customers can place their calls:
From any landline, mobile or even payphone in the world, through access numbers.
Through the smartphone app called KeepCalling, available for iOS and Android.
The rate for international calls to Cuba is 69.9¢/min, for both landlines and mobiles, and the cost of a text message is 7¢.
All services HablaCuba.com offers revolve around the website's mission, which is to bring people together, no matter the distance, no distance is too long if people stay connected.
