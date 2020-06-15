PITTSBURGH, June 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 54,000 people from more than 160 countries registered for the inaugural Simulation World digital event hosted by Ansys (NASDAQ: ANSS) last week. Simulation World is the world's largest virtual event focused on engineering simulation and was held in conjunction with the 16th Annual LS-DYNA user group focused on finite element analysis. These events featured nearly 300 sessions and 200 speakers delivering 48 hours of continuous, cross-industry content across multiple time zones. All sessions are now available online for on-demand viewing through 2020.
Simulation World's executive-studded speaker lineup featured pioneering thought leaders from leading-edge Fortune 500 companies, startups, academic institutions and global news outlets. The speaker tracks covered emerging engineering topics including digital transformation, autonomy, digital twins, the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) and electrification. Sponsors included Microsoft at the diamond level, Autodesk, CADFEM and Hewlett Packard Enterprises at the platinum level, and 63 additional cutting-edge companies at the gold and silver levels.
The free and interactive virtual event also provided attendees with unique digital networking opportunities, connecting thousands of industry executives, engineers and manufacturing professionals across several digital networking lounges — sparking thoughtful engineering simulation discussions and suggestions for promoting diversity and inclusion within the engineering community. Additionally, attendees explored a virtual expo hall and engaged in live discussions with technology leaders from around the globe.
"For 50 years, Ansys customers have relied on our simulation solutions as their superpower for tackling the most demanding design challenges imaginable. From self-driving cars to smart factories to 5G connectivity, our customers are using Ansys to engineer what's ahead," said Ajei Gopal, CEO at Ansys. "Simulation World brought together the greatest minds in engineering to discuss, debate and showcase the limitless potential of simulation. The event surpassed our expectations and we were honored to provide educational and networking value to the engineering community virtually during a time when physical industry events around the world were cancelled or postponed."
