MIAMI, Dec. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GRIT BY DESIGN™ has been pumping out gut wrenching experiences, and showcasing powerful art from 16 internationally recognized artists. Entrepreneur Anthony Bold, founded GRIT BY DESIGN™ to empower artists in creating spectacles out of their work, and artist Diogo Snow, wanted to meet the challenge. So tomorrow, Saturday December 4 at 2pm, at the WATR HAUS, 141 NE 24th Street, Miami, Florida, 33137, the saga continues, and the duo will suspend a Lamborghini Super Trofeo from a sypder crane. The super car will be hanging by its rear, and Diogo Snow will paint the Lamborghini while it is suspended in the air. There will be live musical performances by Karl Wolf, Howard Rex Smith, DJ Kristina Max, as well as complimentary hand passed specialty cocktails with Cincoro Tequila, and gourmet wagyu burgers, artisan pizzas, truffle fries and salads, for purchase.
GRIT BY DESIGN™ (http://www.gritbydesign.com) is powered by DROPLET™(http://www.droplet.delivery) a wellness-driven platform delivering hydration and all natural wellness products on demand, with premium drinking water being sponsored by DRINK WATR™ (http://www.drinkwatr.com) , the hydration arm of WATR™ (http://www.watrwellness.com), a company focused on designing, developing, and distributing world class hydration and wellness products that better serve people, and our world.
