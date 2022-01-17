ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The official website for University of Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson, AnthonyRichardson15.com, was officially unveiled. Marking notable expansion to the AR-15 brand, the website boasts exclusive merchandise and content including news, sponsorship information, player stats, and never before seen highlight footage.
The website is a result of the Name, Image, Likeness (NIL) deal Richardson signed with Next Move Central Florida that is owned and operated by Keller Williams Sports + Entertainment (KWSE)'s Executive Operations Officer and Trusun Media, Inc. (TSM Studio) Chief Executive Officer, Jason Ross.
Ross announced the highly anticipated launch of the website which was branded, developed, and designed by TSM Studio, his boutique, full-service digital media, and production company. In exchange for the custom built AnthonyRichardson15.com, the redshirt freshman is an official brand ambassador of Next Move Central Florida. Richardson will help promote and offer additional exposure to the local firm, Keller Williams Sports + Entertainment (KWSE), and its agents. Ross and KWSE Segment Director, Jordan Stuart, are the conceptual pioneers of real-estate related NIL deals and continue to develop leading strategies throughout the real estate sector.
"I am extremely proud of AnthonyRichardson15.com. We dedicated a lot of time and effort to uniquely customizing its look and feel to ensure that the website emblematized the AR-15 brand. We look forward to our continued partnership with Anthony and are eager to further expand and roll out our NIL roadmap to all of our members," said Ross.
Following the landmark 9-0 U.S. Supreme Court ruling last summer, the NCAA adopted a rule allowing college athletes to "have the opportunity to benefit from their Name, Image, and Likeness." Since big brands and local businesses have been chomping at the bit to ink deals with athletes and their schools, an opportunity all parties have wasted no time capitalizing on.
"I am proud to be an official real estate partner of Next Move Central Florida and the KW sports + entertainment segment. I am eager to continue working with Jason and his teams, they bring a lot of value the network is extensive." said Richardson.
About Anthony Richardson - A redshirt freshman quarterback for the Florida Gators, Richardson made his career start against Georgia (Oct. 30) and has appeared in eight (8) games this season. Richardson totaled 115 yards rushing and 152 yards passing (3-for-3) at the University of South Florida (USF) to become the first FBS player in the last 25 seasons to rush for 100-plus yards, pass for 150-plus yards, and complete every pass he threw in a game. Richardson received collegiate honors and was named to the 2021 All-SEC Freshman Team.
Anthony Richardson Website - https://anthonyrichardson15.com/
Keller Williams Sports + Entertainment Division (KWSE) Division- a network of experienced, licensed real estate professionals tending to the unique needs of athletes and entertainers
About Next Move Central Florida– Next Move Central Florida is a local real estate firm owned and operated by Jason Ross a Keller Williams expansion team of Next Move Nation's Capital, owned and operated by Jordan Stuart.
Next Move Central Florida Website - https://nextmovecfl.com/
About TSM Studio, Inc. – TSM Studio, Inc. is a boutique, full-service production studio located in Orlando, Florida. For 18 years, TSM Studio, Inc. has been combining the power of audio and video production, design, marketing, and web development to help clients craft a compelling brand message and identity, as well as establish and bolster brand recognition.
Trusun Media, Inc. Website- https://tsmstudio.com/
