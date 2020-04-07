ARLINGTON, Va., April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --
When: Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at 2pm ET/11am PT
Where: Instagram @standtogether
Who: NFL-athlete-turned social entrepreneur Dhani Jones will host Anthony "Spice" Adams on Stand Together LIVE – the organization's new Instagram live series—where Adams will discuss his early life and football career, how he pursued new careers after football, and how he infuses positivity into everything he does.
Anthony "Spice" Adams started his career in football as a defensive tackle at Penn State before later being drafted to the San Francisco 49ers in 2003 and the Chicago Bears in 2007. After retiring from football in 2013, he began pouring his energy into other avenues, creating a media company called "No Plan Productions," making videos on YouTube, working with brands on national commercials, and hosting shows like Inside the Bears and Great American Baking Show. Throughout all of this, Adams has stayed involved with community and philanthropic efforts, partnering with charities and events in Chicago and his hometown of Detroit.
Adams is a firm believer in staying positive and learning from failures in life. Whether with his career, his father's incarceration, or the mistakes and speed bumps we all encounter, Adams's philosophy is that in life, you don't lose. You either win or you learn. In a period where many people are facing uncertainty, fear, and new territory in their life, jobs, and mental health, this episode will focus on the importance of optimism and embracing the unknown.
Dhani Jones is partnering with Stand Together to connect people across the country with some of the world's most interesting people who want to share their stories, experiences, and talent to inspire and contribute to others around the globe through a new Instagram Live series of conversations called "Stand Together LIVE."
What: Stand Together LIVE features livestreamed interviews, performances, and masterclasses designed to help people thrive during these challenging times. Proceeds go to #GiveTogetherNow – a COVID-19 rapid response effort for families struggling during this crisis. In just one week, #GiveTogetherNow has raised over $16 million, enough to reach more than 32,000 families. One hundred percent of the donations go directly to families in need.
Why: The COVID-19 global pandemic has forced the world to exercise social distancing and that has had severe economic consequences for families. With so much change and uncertainty, people are creating ways to connect with each other and meaningfully contribute to those around them by sharing advice, stories, inspiration, practical support and resources for those coping with the fallout of the coronavirus.
Stand Together believes that every single person has something unique to contribute and that when people come together, we all can rise. That's why Stand Together launched #GiveTogetherNow, a rapid-response effort to get cash directly to individuals and families struggling as a result of the coronavirus and ensuing economic crisis.
About #GiveTogetherNow
Stand Together and the Family Independence Initiative partnered to create #GiveTogetherNow, which offers families access to a direct and immediate cash transfer to help offset financial burdens caused by the measures to stop the spread of COVID-19. The online platform allows anyone to make a contribution to families who will receive cash deposits to their bank accounts. #GiveTogetherNow has raised over $16 million providing more than 32,000 families each with a $500 emergency fund deposited directly into their bank accounts to help them with any financial burden caused by the global pandemic.
About Stand Together
Stand Together is a philanthropic community that empowers people dedicated to helping others improve their lives. We identify, vet, and create organizations that discover innovative ways to remove barriers in education, business, communities, and government so every person can rise. We partner with these groups by offering tools and resources to dramatically increase their effectiveness and scale. Learn more at StandTogether.org.
Contact: gcipriano@standtogether.org