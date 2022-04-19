Revolutionary new marketing group upends traditional agency expectations by addressing business owners' biggest frustrations with outsourcing.
CHICAGO, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Concorde New Media founders Iva Sinkova and Ilija Nedev are on a mission to change the way businesses work—or fail to work—with outside marketing companies. They didn't set out to revolutionize the industry; at first they just needed a way to keep up with demand. Business referrals outpaced their ability to grow as a solo agency, and almost every new client said the same thing: they just wanted a marketing partner who could explain the work and show them meaningful results.
Realizing they'd found the core issue creating rifts between clients and marketers, Sinkova and Nedev decided to seek out other established marketing companies aligned with their vision and values. Within two years they'd acquired NAVEO Marketing, a comprehensive B2B agency with over 20 years of experience, Creative Consulting, a local SEO and social media marketing company, and Sage Coach Marketing, which specializes in niche marketing strategies and branding. Concorde Print & Design, the first member of CNM, provides B2B print marketing for some of downtown Chicago's biggest names.
Owner and president Sinkova said, "These days people are demanding more transparency across the board, from governments to healthcare to service providers, and marketing is no exception. Our approach lets business owners and in-house marketing teams access marketing specialists directly. Clear communication and measurable results are the cornerstones of every campaign."
In another twist on the traditional marketing agency model, Concorde New Media eschews the standard list of services. Instead, they create completely custom strategies based on each client's goals, timeline, and resources.
"Meeting a client's marketing needs is the only service we offer. How we get there, the tactics, the teamwork—that's not what people are paying for," said Sinkova. "Of course we have the capabilities, but it's about defining the goal, delivering on promises, and documenting the work. That's what's missing with most marketing agencies, so that's where we put our focus."
With a brand-new website and ambitious plans for the future, Concorde New Media is ready to partner with additional growth-minded organizations for limited and long-term projects.
Headquartered in downtown Chicago with creative brands in multiple states, Concorde New Media serves businesses of all sizes from coast to coast. CNM includes highly experienced professionals working in graphic design, search engine marketing, content development, video production, advertising and avant-garde communications. For more information, please visit concordenewmedia.com
