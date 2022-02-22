MILPITAS, Calif., Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Anuta Networks announced today that it has received the Best Network Automation Solution award from the prestigious Layer123 Network Transformation Awards Event last year. Additionally, the company has released several new product updates and announced key customer wins that further expand its network automation leadership.
The Layer123 Network Transformation Awards 2021 recognizes innovative solutions that facilitate network operational transformation. The winners are selected by an independent panel of judges across different categories. "Network automation and cloud-native technology platforms are a great combination that can transform business operations. Our winners recognized in 2021 are doing a great job of ensuring round-the-clock connectivity to keep businesses thriving. We congratulate them all, including Anuta Networks, and can't wait to see what unfolds in the coming year given the application of cutting-edge technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), cloud, and edge computing," said Millad Farahani, Research Director, Layer123.
On the heels of these accolades, Anuta Networks customers have a lot to look forward to, given several product enhancements. The Anuta ATOM workflow engine delivers even more powerful features, including predictive analytics, anomaly detection, open API integration, plug-n-play libraries, and reporting for customizable workflows. Network teams can now more easily develop complex Methods of Procedures (MOPs), integrate ATOM within their existing technology stack, generate granular reports, create custom workflows, leverage predictive insights, and resolve performance issues & anomalies proactively instead of waiting to respond to network downtime. Network operators can also monitor their services across various parameters such as the customer, service type, traffic rate, service definition, or traffic trends while at the same time receiving relevant alerts.
Anuta Networks has also launched its server lifecycle automation offering, enabling IT teams to automate the laborious day-0 provisioning process and gain visibility into what is often a massive multi-vendor server infrastructure portfolio. Anuta ATOM's workflow engine automates pre-checks, BIOS and Firmware upgrades, VM installation, and post-checks in addition to offering flexible reports, error management, and recovery.
Anuta's customers have also immensely benefitted from the FCAPS capability, which offers complete end-to-end device management, inventory, Fault, Configuration, Accounting, Performance, and Security management– all coupled with smooth, error-free software upgrades. The company has also landed many new wins across geographies, including North America, Europe, and Africa, with Tier-1 Service Provider in North America representing the most significant success story for the last calendar quarter.
"At Anuta Networks, we believe in the power of innovation. We are honored to receive recognition from Layer123 and are equally excited about the new features introduced in ATOM. We look forward to helping customers automate and transform their network operations. Anuta ATOM's robust low-code workflow solution represents a unique offering in the network automation segment and is designed to support complex, multi-vendor network architectures at a massive scale," said Kiran Sirupa, VP of Marketing at Anuta Networks. "ATOM's cloud-native architecture and integration capabilities - powered by 5G, AI, ML, cloud, and IoT - make it an ideal fit for companies that are looking to leverage network automation to simplify deployment and management of complex network operations."
About Anuta Networks:
Anuta Networks is a leading provider of web-scale, on-premises and cloud network orchestration and assurance software for the enterprise branch, campus, data center, and service provider-managed, multi-vendor networks.
The Anuta ATOM orchestration and assurance platform enables customers to automate and accelerate network services. Anuta ATOM offers complete lifecycle service orchestration and telemetry for physical, virtual, and hybrid networks, thus allowing customers to leverage investments in existing network infrastructure and transition them seamlessly to intent-based software-defined networking (SDN) and network function virtualization (NFV) environments.
Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Anuta Networks is a Gartner Cool Vendor and Best of VMworld award winner three times.
