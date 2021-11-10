MILPITAS, Calif., Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AOC, the #1 global gaming monitor brand releases today its first gaming headset, the AOC GH200. AOC continues to expand its portfolio, now with gaming peripherals including the AGON AG700 and AOC GK500 mechanical keyboards, AGON AGM700 and AOC GM500 gaming mice, and AGON AMM700 mousepad. The GH200 is available now on Micro Center for $39.99.
AOC GH200 with 3.5 mm jack
Sleek Looks and Superior Comfort
The AOC GH200 dons a sleek chassis and light structure. Leatherette memory foam ear cushions and a flexible steel slider headband provide ultimate comfort over an extended period.
Impressive Sound
Thanks to its over-ear design, any external sounds such as PC fans or street noise get locked out.
The headset boasts a detachable boom microphone to communicate in-game or with VoIP software such as Discord. The omnidirectional boom microphone can be adjusted for comfort and audio levels and can also filter out noise at both low and high frequencies to deliver clear audio and speech quality. The AOC GH200 provides a solid, lag-free audio connection without issues such as compression delay or compression artefacts.
Not Just Gaming
Braided cables feature an in-line remote control and a 3.5 mm connector jack for a perfect match for PCs, consoles, or mobile devices. Users can also use Windows Sonic Spatial Sound for PC and Xbox. Its subtle gunmetal finish blends perfectly with other PC components making the AOC GH200 the perfect tool for not only gaming, but remote work, video calls or online classes too.
AOC Expands Portfolio Beyond Gaming Monitors
AOC finished 2020 as the #1 brand for gaming monitors in the world, retaining its ranking from the previous year. AOC continues to expand its portfolio with a peripheral line including mice, keyboard, mousepads, and headphones geared toward gamers.
"AOC is elbowing its way into an already crowded market but has done the homework on what gamers are truly looking for in a gaming headset, first and foremost being comfort. Sound quality is also impressively good, with much more bass response than expected for the price point. AOC's strategy is simple: 'out-do' the competition in both comfort and sound, all while being more affordable than gaming headset brands that have been pumping out the same models and designs for years," says AOC peripheral product manager, Jeff Cullup.
Availability
The AOC GH200 is available now at Micro Center for $39.99. A full list of specifications are available here.
To request more information on AOC peripherals or displays, contact Jamy Reyes at jamy.reyes@epius.com or visit us.aoc.com.
About EPI
Envision Peripherals Inc. (EPI) is an affiliate of TPV Technology Limited (TPV), who holds all Philips-branded home and personal audio licensing worldwide. EPI also distributes AOC brand monitors in the US and Canada. The exciting AOC AGON gaming monitor line-up is the choice of many of the world's best gamers. AOC also provides an award-winning line-up of quality monitors for everyday use by businesses, school, and home users.
EPI's main office is in Milpitas, California. For more information on the complete range of Philips and AOC products, visit usa.philips.com, us.aoc.com or call (510) 770-9988.
Media Contact
Jamy Reyes, Envision Peripherals Inc., 510-977-2450, jamy.reyes@epius.com
SOURCE AOC