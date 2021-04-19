MILPITAS, Calif., April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AOC, a global leader in high performance gaming monitors, today adds true mechanical keyboards, gaming mice and mousepads to its eSports and gaming line-up in North America. The new products include:
1. Gaming Keyboards: the AGON AGK700 tournament-grade mechanical keyboard for eSports, and the mid-level AOC GK500 gaming mechanical keyboard
2. Gaming Mice: the AGON AGM700 tournament-grade RGB gaming mouse for eSports, and the mid-level AOC GM500 RGB gaming mouse
3. Gaming Mouse Mat: the AGON AMM700 RGB mouse mat
The product launch is set for April 19, 2021.
In competition, the right equipment often makes all the difference. AGON and AOC gaming monitors with have set a standard, enabling fast and accurate visual feedback to gamers, allowing their unhindered skill to determine their performance. AGON and AOC peripherals similarly enable competition-level performance, while providing complimentary design for a striking desktop system look.
"Ever since AOC entered the gaming market, we have strived to put the best-performing, feature-rich, and most reliable products in the hands of our fans. As we continue our growth in the eSports and gaming space, adding these high performance and highly customizable products to our gaming arsenal is a seminal moment," says David Ray, Director of Marketing at AOC North America.
- AGON Performance Gaming Peripherals Suite
- AGON Competition-Grade Mechanical Keyboard with MX Cherry Blue Switches (AGK700)
The premium AGON Tournament Grade Mechanical Keyboard with MX CHERRY Blue Switches (AGK700) includes 115 high-quality double injection molded keycaps, with CHERRY MX Blue switches for better audible and tactile feedback, and also features n-key rollover and 100% anti-ghosting. It offers a USB pass through (1x USB 2.0), as well as a sleek, circular volume wheel in the aggressive red that gamers know from AOC's AGON monitor line-up. The aluminum body of the AGK700 is built tough for high-energy competitions. All keys are programmable and the custom keyboard layout can be recorded on-board. Users can save up to 5 profiles via AOC G-Tools software. Once set-up, the profiles can be selected on-the-fly without the need to access AOC G-Tools.
The AGK700 also comes with a magnetic, detachable wrist rest with a leather finish for a premium feel. Dedicated macro keys allow the keyboard to control gaming modes (RTS, FPS, Racing) and RGB illumination on supporting monitors, bringing the whole AGON ecosystem together. The light synchronization allows the entire set up, from the monitor to the mouse, keyboard and mouse mat, to pulse with color in unison. Users can choose from lighting effects that include breathing, radar, fireworks, wave, or W wave. The AGK700 includes an extra set of W, A, S, D keys and a braided USB cable with a gold-plated connector (USB 2.0 Type A).
- AGON Tournament-Grade RGB GAMING MOUSE (AGM700)
AGON tournament-grade gaming mouse AGM700 is a right-handed mouse with features that allow increased customization. The Pixart 3389 sensor is capable of 16,000 Real DPI resolution, a 400 inches/sec tracking speed and 50G acceleration to easily match competitive gamers' swift movements. The left and right buttons feature OMRON switches with a lifetime of 50 million actuations. With the on-the-fly DPI switch, users can switch between DPIs easily. Additionally, with the dedicated DPI sniper button, a lower DPI can be selected with a single button to track opponents more precisely, especially helpful when sniping in shooter games. The weight of the mouse can be fine-tuned with five included weights (1g per unit) to achieve optimal tactility and traction. AGM700's customizable RGB LED offers 16.8 million colors, which can be synchronized with other AOC peripherals. All eight buttons of the AGM700 are customizable via AOC G-Tools software, and three custom profiles can be recorded on-board through the mouse so it can be used in other PCs without the software. The AGM700 comes with a 1.8m braided USB cable and gold-plated connector.
- AGON Mouse Mat (AMM700)
The AGON AMM700 mouse mat rounds out the AOC AGON gaming suite. Its micro-textured cloth surface allows mice to glide smoothly over its surface, while providing accurate tracking feedback. Its anti-slip rubber base ensures the mouse pad stays fixed, even under vigorous and extended mouse movement. The surrounding RGB LED can be customized with 16.8 million colors, features four lighting effects, and can be synchronized with the other AOC peripherals/ monitors via the G-Tools software, thanks to the 32-bit micro-controller unit.
- AOC Everyday Gaming Peripherals Suite
- AOC Gaming Keyboard GK500
The Gaming Keyboard GK500 is equipped with Outemu Blue mechanical switches, n-key rollover (no limit on simultaneous key presses) and 100% anti-ghosting. All 104 keys are programmable via the included AOC G-Tools software. The GK500 also boasts five macro keys for gamers to bind their custom keys for quick access and a magnetic, detachable wrist rest to increase comfort for long gaming sessions. The aluminium top cover and switches guarantee this piece to be a durable companion in battles. The keyboard is also equipped with RGB illumination, supporting 16.8 million colors and a wide variety of lighting effects, all customizable through the AOC G-Tools software. The GK500 also includes an extra set of W, A, S, D keys and a braided USB cable with a gold-plated connector (USB 2.0 Type A).
- AOC Gaming Mouse GM500
The AOC Gaming Mouse GM500 is ambidextrous (suited for left or right-handed use) and features a Pixart 3325 sensor supporting 5,000 Real DPI resolution, 100 inches/ sec. tracking speed and 20G acceleration to be able to track fast movements precisely. For increased durability, high-quality OMRON switches with a 50 million actuations lifetime are built into the left and right buttons. All eight buttons of the GM500 are programmable though AOC G-Tools software. With this software, the built-in RGB LED is also fully customizable (16.8 million colors, three light speed options, four light effects) and it can be synchronized with other AOC gaming devices. The GM500 comes with a 1.8m braided USB cable and gold-plated connector.
With the addition of its new suite of gaming peripherals, AOC now offers multiple solutions in one desktop gaming family, which will appeal to a broad swath of gamers ranging from mid-level users to eSports professionals.
Prices and availability
April 2021
AGON AGK700 Keyboard: $179.99
AGON AGM700 Mouse: $39.99
AGON AMM700 Mouse pad: $29.99
AOC GK500 Keyboard: $49.99
AOC GM500 Mouse: $24.99
All AOC gaming peripherals come with 2-year warranty. In North America, the blue switch variant for the GK500 and AGK700 mechanical keyboards will be available at launch.
More information and technical specifications:
https://us.aoc.com/en/gaming/accessories
About EPI
Envision Peripherals Inc. (EPI) is an affiliate of TPV Technology Limited (TPV), who holds all Philips-branded home and personal audio licensing worldwide. EPI also distributes AOC brand monitors and peripherals in the US and Canada. The exciting AOC AGON suite of gaming products is the choice of many of the world's top gamers, including G2 eSports and Red Bull eSports. AOC also provides an award-winning line-up of quality monitors for everyday use by businesses, school and home users.
EPI's main office is in Milpitas, California. For more information on the complete range of Philips and AOC products, visit usa.philips.com, us.aoc.com/gaming or call (510) 770-9988.
