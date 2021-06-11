It has been 100 days since the new multimedia music project "aoppella!?" first launched on Thursday, March 4, 2021. A special web radio show will be held in commemoration of this milestone. In addition, starting today, Friday, June 11 there will be various social media campaigns and a fan contest on Twitter and YouTube. See the official press release (https://www.klab.com/en/press/release/2021/0611/aoppella_100.html) for more details.