RANDALLSTOWN, Md., Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Apache Waria's contribution to the music industry was once again recognized. The singer, songwriter, show promoter and musical mentor was awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award from West Indian Records.
This award is the latest to be added to his long list of accolades that span 20+ years in the music industry and include:
- The Timehri Award from Guyana Day USA, Inc for his outstanding contribution to the arts and culture.
- The West Indian Music Award
- A Lifetime Achievement Award from Radio Demerara, one of the oldest radio stations in his homeland, Guyana... to name a few
Apache Waria continues to play an instrumental role in promoting Caribbean-inspired genres of music such as dancehall, chutney, soca, and reggae, to a worldwide audience.
"Over the years, music has always been my passion. I want to use my platform to expose the sweet sounds of Caribbean music to the rest of the world. I worked with some big names in the industry and I am forever grateful for their mentorship. I am hoping to pay that forward by being a resource to younger, upcoming artistes. I have learnt a lot on my journey that I would like to share."- Apache Waria.
Winning his most recent award is a testament to the work put in by Apache Waria and his team.
"Winning the Lifetime Achievement Award is very humbling and could not have been possible without my support team. I would like to thank God, my entire team Consult PR, 2Crazy Productions from Suriname, Devin Beats, my manager Ahwin Sampat, Dr. D, West Indian Records, and all my fans because without you there is no me." - Apache Waria.
The future is bright for Apache Waria as he has high hopes of going platinum. He also aspires to be a distinguished producer to showcase veteran and upcoming talents. Apache Waria advises anyone who wants to be in the music industry to be persistent, face your challenges, give it your all, and most importantly, remain original. He is grateful to his mom and wife, who encourage him continuously in music. However, the fans are his driving force and he could not have won this award without their support. Be sure to stay updated with all of his latest hits by visiting https://www.apachewaria.com/.
Media Contact
Apache Waria, Apache Waira, 443-979-6320, waria101@gmail.com
SOURCE Apache Waira