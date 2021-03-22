MARLBOROUGH, Mass., March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Apex Entertainment on Rt. 20 in Marlborough, MA is excited to host a job fair Saturday April 3, 2021 from 10am to 2pm. Participating business include, Apex Entertainment, 110 Grill, Evviva Trattoria, The Fairfield Inn, and Hyatt Place. Each business is conveniently located in the Apex Center in Marlborough, MA and are looking to fill over 1000 available full-time and part-time positions.
They are offering in person applications for all positions with no appointments required. Representatives from each company will be on hand to conduct same day interviews and on the spot hiring!
Together these businesses are thrilled to announce that any individual hired during the job fair who works 90 days in their new position will be entered for a chance to win a vacation for a family of 4, among other amazing prizes!
The event will be held from 10am-2pm at 21 Apex Drive, Marlborough, MA 01752. Appetizers and complimentary attractions provided.
