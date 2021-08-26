MEADVILLE, Pa., Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Secret of Peace": an encouraging discussion of ways one can cultivate peace within various parts of their life. "The Secret of Peace" is the creation of published author Apostle Samuel Fatoki, a loving husband and father who is a native of Lagos Nigeria. He moved to the United States after earning a basketball scholarship and holds several degrees, including an associate of arts in business administration, a bachelor's in business management, and both a master's and doctorate in theology.
Apostle Fatoki shares, "This book seeks to explore the spirit of this feeling called peace. In the search for the spiritual underpinnings of peace, there is this understanding that the spirit of a man controls the soul and the body of the man—if the spiritual can be successfully addressed, the soul and the body will directly receive their benefits from the successful exercise."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Apostle Samuel Fatoki's new book is a thought-provoking discussion of peace from a biblical study point.
With articulate reflections and relevant scripture, the author's presentation on the importance and power of peace is a thoughtful opportunity for spiritual reflection and growth.
View a synopsis of "The Secret of Peace" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "The Secret of Peace" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "The Secret of Peace," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing