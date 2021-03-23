TORONTO, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- appficiency inc. ("appficiency"), a leading provider of IT consulting services for Oracle NetSuite in North America, today announced a partnership with Boomi, a Dell Technologies business and leading provider of cloud-based integration platform as a Service (iPaaS). The new partnership will enable appficiency to help meet demand for cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP) across North America, as well as assist customers that need highly complex and yet easily maintained integrations.
"At appficiency, we continue to look for new ways to best serve our clients," said Johnny Than, CEO of appficiency. "In order to do this, we recognize it is paramount to connect our customers to platforms that will help them meet their business needs in today's environment. We're excited to leverage Boomi's Integration platform to support a broader base of clients by enabling fast and successful implementations of NetSuite's scalable cloud ERP platform and ensuring seamless collaboration between our teams."
In recent years, appficiency has leveraged iPaaS platforms to provide the best and most reliable solution to its clients. With Boomi, mutual customers will have access to appyficiency's proven implementation methodology and an iPaaS platform that will support mission critical, high volume and scalable integrations.
More About appficiency:
Since 2014, appficiency has grown to be one of the best-in-class NetSuite Alliance partner companies providing NetSuite products and services. With a 100% NetSuite focused consultancy infrastructure with over 50+ years of senior-level NetSuite experience, the appficiency team has worked through 100's of solution cycles with clients. Their expertise, experience and customer-focused solutions ensures that clients can maximize their NetSuite investment to their upmost satisfaction.
Media Contact
Chris Leahy, appficiency, 647-631-2378, cleahy@appficiencyinc.com
SOURCE appficiency