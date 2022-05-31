Applied Interactive is proud to announce the launch of a new website for Kinefac Corporation, a world leader in metal forming technology.
WORCESTER, Mass., May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Applied Interactive is proud to announce the launch of a new website for Kinefac Corporation. KINEFAC® is a world leader in precision metal forming and processing technology, with products used in manufacturing facilities around the world to produce high-precision components for a variety of industries, including automotive, aerospace, energy, and medical.
"The team at Kinefac has a deep appreciation for engineering and manufacturing excellence, and it is important that our digital presence reflects those values," said Jean Allain, Vice President of Sales at Kinefac. "With the new website we'll be able to reach more customers and build stronger connections with current customers by providing them with the resources they need to make decisions."
The new website is a comprehensive resource for anyone looking for information about Kinefac's metal forming capabilities, including thread and spline rolling, worm gear rolling, knurling, serration, fin tube rolling, radial forming and crimping. The website's modern design highlights the precision and quality of Kinefac's products, with in-depth product information, technical specifications, and industry insights.
"It's been an honor to work with a company that has such a long history of excellence and innovation," said Joshua Rothschild, President & CEO of Applied Interactive. "If you're a manufacturer in search of advanced metal forming technology, or wondering if a new website will be the game-changer your own business needs, we invite you to explore Kinefac's new website and see how it showcases exactly what makes them one of the world's leading equipment manufacturers."
Applied Interactive worked closely with the executive team at Kinefac to create a digital experience that reflects the company's technology, innovation, and culture, while serving the needs of their customers, as well as leveraging insights from Kinefac experts on topics related to precision metal forming.
About Applied Interactive
Applied Interactive is a digital marketing agency that partners with companies to help them tell their stories and achieve their business goals. We specialize in web design and development, SEO, content marketing, and social media. Our team of strategists, designers, and developers are passionate about creating beautiful and effective websites that drive results.
For more information about Applied Interactive, please visit our website at appliedinteractive.com
About Kinefac Corporation
Kinefac Corporation is a world leader in precision metal forming and processing technology. Kinefac designs and manufactures world-class cylindrical die rolling, extrusion, turning, radial forming, tapping, and microcoiling machines. Founded in 1962, the US-based company has continuously innovated to serve customer needs in the automotive, aerospace, power generation, medical device, and other industries. The company's engineers and design teams work closely with customers to provide innovative solutions for their specific applications. For more information about how we can work with you, please visit kinefac.com.
