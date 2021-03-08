BRUSSELS, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AppTweak and Phiture are pioneers in the App Store Optimization (ASO) industry. Launched in Brussels in 2014, AppTweak was one of the first companies to provide app developers with the necessary tools to get more insights into their app or game's performance in the app stores. Today, AppTweak is the leading ASO tool supporting more than 1500+ mobile leaders in various industries worldwide including Jam City, Yelp, Amazon Music and more. Phiture, a Berlin-based mobile growth agency founded in 2016, conceived the industry-leading Mobile Growth Stack and ASO Stack frameworks, helping numerous tier-one brands overcome key growth challenges and crack the mobile arena. Both companies are well-known brands in the mobile marketing industry thanks to their commitment to sharing their knowledge and experience with the community.
AppTweak and Phiture will join forces to support mobile leaders in growing their apps and games. AppTweak's best-in-class tool and comprehensive data combined with Phiture's leading renowned expertise and creative innovation is the perfect formula for app growth. Through the partnership, AppTweak will help mobile leaders increase their visibility in the app stores with a data-centric approach to keyword optimization and conversion rate optimization. Using the industry-acclaimed Mobile Growth Stack as a strategic framework, Phiture will develop holistic acquisition strategies and refine engagement and retention KPIs.
Phiture, together with Incipia, co-authored "Advanced App Store Optimization: The Complete Guide to ASO", a staple in the ASO world. Spanning 370 pages, the book remains the de-facto ASO manual, identifying the big levers that drive app store visibility and downloads. Since the ASO book continues to be a relevant resource, even years later, there was the need to update the book with the ever-moving landscape. With the support of AppTweak as a main contributor, a new edition of the ASO book will be released in the first half of 2021.
Inspired by the knowledge shared in the ASO Stack Slack channel (a slack community created by Phiture), the App Store Optimization Conference was born. First held in 2019 in Berlin, the ASO conference is an exclusive event focusing on expert ASO discussions. This year, the ASO conference will be co-hosted by Phiture and AppTweak. As industry-recognized leaders, AppTweak and Phiture are the perfect partners to make this event an immense success. Together, they are in a unique position to bring together the brightest minds to educate the ASO community on new and exciting ASO strategies and tactics. This year, the ASO conference will take place virtually on June 3rd.
AppTweak is the leading ASO tool driven by data science. AppTweak empowers mobile leaders - such as Amazon, Jam City, Yelp, and Adobe - to grow their apps and games with actionable insights in a simple interface. AppTweak's all-in-one platform offers ASO Intelligence, Ad Intelligence, App Intelligence and Market Intelligence.
Phiture is a multi-award-winning mobile growth consultancy and agency working with the teams behind leading apps. Using the company's industry-acclaimed Mobile Growth Stack as a strategic framework, Phiture offers 5 key services: App Store Optimization, Performance Marketing, User Retention/CRM, Subscription Revenue Optimization services and Growth Consulting.
