The IN-SITE Online Series from Expediter Services (ES) will be highlighting opportunities within expedited trucking along with the community of support that is available to trucking professionals who are a part of this specialized sector of the trucking industry.
MEMPHIS, Tenn., April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --Expediter Services (ES), a leader in capacity solutions and ownership opportunities within the trucking industry, is pleased to announce the company will be presenting the third webinar in its 2022 IN-SITE Online Series. On April 26th, ES will be hosting a free webinar event that will place a focus on the expedited sector of the trucking industry.
The upcoming webinar is entitled 2022, It's All About You: Spotlighting On Time Media & Opportunities In Expedited Trucking. This special virtual event from ES will showcase the opportunities and what is taking place in the expedited trucking market while also highlighting the On Time Media Group. Attendees will gain insights and information about the expedited trucking sector while learning more about On Time Media's ExpeditersOnline.com and JustCDLJobs.com platforms as well as the annual Expedite Expo in-person conference.
The webinar event will take place on Tuesday, April 26th from 2:00 to 3:00 p.m. EDT. Replays of the webinar will be available for all who register for the event. Free registrations for the April 26th event and access to the replay of the webinar are available through the following link: https://driverwave.com/l/expediterservices-webinar
The panel discussion for this edition of the IN-SITE 2022 webinar series will be moderated by Leah Shaver, the President and CEO of the National Transportation Institute (NTI). Founded in 1995, NTI has earned the reputation as a leader in the trucking industry for tracking company driver and owner-operator compensation history, changes and benchmarks. Leah, who also serves as a host on SiriusXM's Road Dog Trucking Radio Channel 146, is one of the foremost experts in the trucking industry on topics related to compensation, driver recruiting and driver retention.
"Expedited trucking is one of the sectors of our industry that can often get overlooked given the overall size and scope of the trucking industry," noted Shaver. "At NTI, we keep a close eye on what's happening within expedited trucking, and I believe that those who join us on April 26 or through the video replays of the webinar will find our conversation about the opportunities and the support systems that have been put into place by both ES and On Time Media to be helpful for any aspiring or current trucking entrepreneur."
The panel for this edition of the IN-SITE 2022 Webinar Series will feature Joe Kalafat, a member of the ownership group at On Time Media, Kristy Lohre, Event Manager for On Time Media, and Isaac Speicher, Head of Accounts for On Time Media. The panel will also feature Jeff Tacker, the Chief Operating Officer and Chief Commercial Officer of Expediter Services.
"For those who know the history of our company, ES began by launching our initial set of programs and service offerings within the expedited trucking sector. Our roots run very deep when it comes to expedited, and expedited remains an important part of our overall operation," said Tacker. "For those who know the history of expedited trucking, On Time Media has developed innovative web-based platforms and in-person event programming, establishing their company as the go-to resource for news and information within expedited trucking for more than 20 years.
"We have been proud to partner with On Time Media on many efforts over the years. We're thrilled to provide a platform through our IN-SITE Webinar Series for members of the On Time Media team to share valuable insights on what's happening and the opportunities that are available in expedited trucking," continued Tacker. "I believe everyone who joins us on April 26 and through the video replays will find our discussion very interesting and timely. Earlier this year, On Time Media made a transition to a new ownership group, and we're excited to have a member of the ownership team, Joe Kalafat, join us on the webinar to speak about On Time Media's continued service of the informational needs and the programs they offer for the expedited trucking community."
Founded in 1999, On Time Media is a multimedia marketing services and publishing company, specializing in driver recruiting, truck and product advertising and commercial vehicle inventory management. On Time Media's flagship website, ExpeditersOnline.com, has become recognized as the authority on the expedited trucking industry. On Time Media is also involved in trucking opportunities outside of expediting through JustCDLJobs.com, which is focused on the broader over-the-road trucking market.
On Time Media serves as the organizer and host for the annual Expedite Expo, which is recognized as the premiere in-person event within expedited trucking. Bringing together people from all over North America, the Expedite Expo offers the opportunity to learn about the newest expedite trucking industry news, equipment, career opportunities and products geared specifically to expedite owner operators and drivers. For the past several years, ES has served as the presenting sponsor for the Expedite Expo.
"I've been involved in trucking for 25 years now, and, as our group was looking at making the investment in On Time Media, we took note of the strong sense of community that exists within the expedited sector," observed Kalafat. "In getting to know the team at ES, we learned very quickly how ES values what it means to build a community and to be supported by a community. The programs and support systems that ES has established are designed to support the men and women behind the wheel, the small business owners in the ES Community.
"In working with ES, we get to see first-hand how ES has removed the barriers and eased the frustration for so many CDL holders who want to own their own truck and operate their own business. ES has the expertise, the programs and comprehensive support systems that place truck owners in a winning position. ES has proven to be experts at what they do, and we are proud to be able to partner with them. The upcoming webinar will be a great opportunity for people to learn more about all the resources that are available to anyone interested in expedited trucking."
Ahead of the webinar, Kalafat was the featured guest on the Success In Trucking Podcast Powered By ES. During the podcast interview, Kalafat looked back at his career in the trucking industry and the journey he has made over the past 25 years from starting as a dispatcher for a refrigerated carrier to becoming the CEO of a trucking carrier. Listeners of the podcast will also hear Kalafat's appreciation for professional drivers and what the men and women behind the wheel have taught him through the years.
The podcast interview with Kalafat, along with all of the previous webinars and podcast releases offered through the IN-SITE 2022 Online Series, can be accessed through the following link:https://essuccessintrucking.com/insite2022/https://essuccessintrucking.com/insite2022/.
About ES: A full-service, one-stop support company with expertise in financial services, financial technology, relationship lending and general business support, ES has developed highly effective programs focused on creating opportunities for independent contract drivers, owner-operators, and fleet owners in the trucking industry (including the Expedited, LTL, and TL sectors). ES features support in the areas of contract driver services, equipment financing and leasing, truck sales, management services, insurance services, and discount programs. In addition to serving as the leading provider of capacity in the expedited sector of trucking, ES also has built a strong network of independent contract drivers, owner-operators, fleet owners and partner carriers within the over-the-road, general trucking sector of the transportation industry and is quickly becoming a market leader. For more information on opportunities and services offered through ES, visit https://essuccessintrucking.com/ESsuccessintrucking.com.
Media Contact
Greg Thompson, Missing Word Solutions, LLC., 1 4232407949, greg@missingwordsolutions.com
SOURCE Expediter Services