HOLLYWOOD, Calif., April 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The award winning photographer/aerial media company owner, April McClure, has added another award to her collection. The 12th Annual TASTE AWARDS recently honored April McClure for her Photography submission "Southern California Piers." April McClure is also a TASTE AWARDS Semi-Finalist for her photography submission "The Wedge - Newport Beach."

The TASTE AWARDS are the highest awards for creators, producers, hosts, photographers and directors of Lifestyle Programs, Series, Shows & Cinema.

Often called "The Oscars of Food, Fashion and Lifestyle Media," they are the premier broadcast awards show celebrating the year's best achievements in Food, Fashion, Health, Travel and Lifestyle programs on Television, in Film, in Online and Streaming.Video, on Radio and in Podcasts, and Photography.

Media Contact

April McClure, OC Drone Photography, +1 949-929-0209, aprilmcclure21@yahoo.com

April McClure, OC Drone Photography, 9499290209, ocdronephotography@yahoo.com

 

SOURCE OC Drone Photography

