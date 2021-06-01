ATLANTA, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Aprio LLP, a nationally recognized business advisory and certified public accounting firm, announced today the launch of The Aprio Advisory podcast. The podcast will address economic, industry and culture trends and best practices, serving as a catalyst and inspiration for business transformation for middle-market organizations.
John Bly, Aprio's South Atlantic Regional Managing Partner, serves as host of The Aprio Advisory podcast. Bly is a frequently requested global speaker and leading business growth expert, having written a book on M&A strategy for entrepreneurs. Bly will utilize his 20+ years of professional experience to help listeners tackle the issues that keep business owners awake at night.
The Aprio Advisory podcast will feature guests that are business leaders in finance, technology, wellness and more. Episode themes will couple practical business advice with unconventional and innovative ideas to spark thought-provoking conversations on how businesses can adapt to, challenge and shape post-COVID strategies and cultures.
"The pandemic challenged us to rethink how we operate our businesses — in times of crisis and recovery — and we now have to redefine success," said Bly. "Aprio has had the privilege of working with thousands of clients through the uncertain times of last year, and we want to share lessons learned and real stories of dynamic leadership and business transformations. We want to help entrepreneurs unlock their full business potential."
The first episode of The Aprio Advisory podcast is streaming now on major podcast platforms and is available at http://www.aprio.com/the-aprio-advisory-podcast/. Two concurring launch episodes will be released on June 2 and June 3. The first three episodes focus on how businesses pivoted in the wake of COVID-19 through flexible service and operation models. Future episodes will be released weekly on Tuesdays, starting June 8.
About Aprio
Aprio is a premier, full-service business advisory and certified public accounting firm that advises clients and associates on how to achieve what's next. Aprio's associates work as integrated teams across advisory, assurance, tax, outsourcing, talent solutions and private client services, bringing the best thinking and personal commitment to each client. Across practices, Aprio brings together proven expertise, deep understanding and strategic foresight for industries including Manufacturing and Distribution; Non-Profit and Education; Professional Services; Real Estate and Construction; Retail, Franchise and Hospitality; and Technology and Blockchain. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Aprio has grown to over 700 team members. To serve clients wherever life or business may take them, Aprio's teams speak more than 30 languages and work with clients in over 50 countries. For more, visit https://www.aprio.com.
Media Contact
Jordan Haywood, Aprio, 7703533180, jordan.haywood@aprio.com
SOURCE Aprio