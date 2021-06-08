MELBOURNE, Australia, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Apromore, the leading developer of open-source process mining technology, has been named a Major Contender by Everest Group in its PEAK Matrix® for Process Mining Technology Vendors 2021. The recognition acknowledges Apromore's increasing market impact and ability to continue to execute on its product roadmap and lists the company as a Star Performer in the Major Contenders category.
"With a strong YoY growth, global expansion in its client base, and significant enhancements in its product and support capabilities, Apromore emerged as a Major Contender and Star Performer on the Process Mining Products PEAK Matrix®," said Amardeep Modi, Practice Director at Everest Group. "The platform's ease of use & maintenance, predictive monitoring capability, and overall product support are some of the key strengths highlighted by Apromore's clients."
Apromore Enterprise Edition is a fully maintained and supported open-source process mining subscription, designed for commercial use. Available for deployment in the cloud or on-premises, the tool implements a full spectrum of process mining functionality including automated process discovery, performance mining, variant analysis, conformance checking and gap analysis capabilities, and real-time predictive process monitoring.
"As we deliver against our vision to democratize process mining, customers are recognizing how our solution balances ease of use with leading-edge algorithms," said Prof. Marcello La Rosa, co-founder and CEO of Apromore. "Processing mining and AI-driven process improvement are foundational to digital transformation and operational excellence. In line with our academic origins, Apromore is focused on advancing process mining techniques through continued research and development leveraging innovation from top universities."
The adoption of process mining solutions helps enterprises to gain visibility into existing processes, measure conformance with best practices and predict the impact of possible interventions before potentially costly and risky changes are made. Enterprises can use Apromore to achieve cost savings and operational efficiency by optimizing and automating processes, build digital twins of organizations or enhance employee and customer experience through better resource allocation.
The PEAK Matrix grades vendors on market adoption, portfolio mix (coverage of industries, geographies, use cases, etc.), and value delivered.
To read more about Apromore in the "PEAK Matrix® for Process Mining Technology 2021" a custom version of the report is available at this link.
For more information on Apromore Enterprise Edition please see this link.
About Apromore
By providing the finest and most accessible process mining experience, Apromore enables business leaders to quickly visualize and analyze their business processes for transformation or optimization. The result of over a decade of extensive research and innovation from leading universities, Apromore is the only organization offering both an open-source community edition as well as a fully maintained enterprise-grade processing mining solution. For more information, please visit http://www.apromore.com
