SAN MATEO, Calif., May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Apttus, the Middle Office leader, announced that Max is now available in the Slack App Directory, leveraging the newly launched shortcut feature. Max, the world's first intelligent mobile assistant for the Middle Office, empowers users to automate and quickly complete repetitive tasks, such as cloning quotes or creating agreements, using applied artificial intelligence. Now users can create a nondisclosure agreement (NDA) or search for agreements in seconds without ever leaving the Slack application with a simple click on the new lightning bolt icon next to the Slack message field.
Apps in Slack streamline work, bringing information and workflows from separate tools into one place. Shortcuts are built-in, lightning-quick ways to begin common tasks and workflows, allowing users to quickly take care of low-effort, high-frequency tasks without switching between tools.
Apttus Max automates and optimizes the most critical revenue management processes, reducing friction in any customer deal cycle. Through the new shortcut in Slack, users can draft an NDA in the preferred file format and send it to their prospect for signature, in just a few clicks. This is all done right from the Slack application, removing the need to pull up a record or create a custom document in a separate tool.
"The time it takes to send a prospect or customer an NDA can be the difference between a won or lost deal," said Gilad Turbahn, Senior Director of Product Management - Max AI at Apttus. "Max reduces the steps required to find the information you need to create an NDA, so you can be productive wherever you are."
Use the Apttus Max app for Slack to:
- Generate NDAs from the Slack workspace
- Search for quotes, agreements, and approvals
- Take actions using natural language, such as "Clone that quote I created last week for Slack," instead of trying to remember the names of specific records
Users can find Apttus Max in the Slack App Directory.
