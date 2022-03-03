PALO ALTO, Calif., March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Aragon Research identifies twenty major providers in its sixth edition of the Aragon Research Globe™ for Digital Transaction Management (DTM), published today. The report states that strong DTM capabilities are a key factor of success for enterprises in 2022.

Due to the shift to remote work and digital business, demand for digital transactions has exploded over the last few years. As DTM platforms are in higher demand, their capabilities are expanding to include:

  • Electronic and Digital Signatures
  • Workflow and Content Automation
  • Content AI
  • Clickwrap Transactions
  • API and Transformation Services
  • Mobile Apps

"The organizations that have deployed DTM continue to outperform their competitors," says Aragon CEO, Jim Lundy. "DTM allows enterprises to offer simplified customer journeys that make signing up for a service or completing a new purchase completely digital, and much easier."

The providers evaluated in this Globe report include: Adobe, airSlate, Box, Citrix, Conga, DocuSign, HelloSign, Ironclad, Namirial, Nintex, Signeasy, eOriginal, Mitratech, OneSpan, PandaDoc, Sertifi, Smart Communications, Topaz Systems, Wacom, ZorroSign.

Enterprises should use this report to carefully evaluate DTM providers. Aragon clients can access the Aragon Research Globe™ for Digital Transaction Management, 2022 in the AIN client community or on aragonresearch.com.

About Aragon Research

Aragon Research delivers high-impact visual research, consulting, and advisory services to provide enterprises the insight they need to make better technology and strategy decisions. Aragon Research serves business and IT leaders and has a proven team of veteran analysts. For more information, visit https://www.aragonresearch.com/.

