iiRcade Inc., a premium home arcade cabinet that allows gamers of all ages to play their favorite retro and modern games in arcade style at home, is pleased to announce that RASTAN, officially licensed by TAITO, is now available in the iiRcade Game Store.
RASTAN is a side-scrolling hack-and-slash action game originally released by TAITO for arcades in 1987.
The player controls RASTAN, a barbarian warrior who has embarked on a quest to slay a dragon. On his quest, RASTAN must fight hordes of enemy monsters based on mythical creatures such as chimeras and harpies along with six bosses throughout the game. There are a total of six rounds, each consisting of three areas: an outdoor scene, a castle scene and a throne room where the player must fight the stage's boss.
"We're very excited to launch TAITO's 1987 arcade classic RASTAN on iiRcade," said Jong Shin, founder & CEO of iiRcade. "It's one of the top fantasy action platformers that's an amazing addition to our library. I'm sure our iiRcade community will love playing it."
iiRcade delivers cinematic arcade gaming experiences via 19 inch High-Definition display, 100 watt Dual Stereo Speakers, Premium Arcade Joysticks and hardware and software optimized for gaming. iiRcade also has the latest features built-in, such as WiFi 5, Bluetooth 4.2 and HDMI-Out, that bring arcade experiences to today's gamers.
Each iiRcade comes with 11 pre-loaded games: Dragon's Lair, Double Dragon, Gunbird, Beach Buggy Racing, BombSquad (online multiplayer party game), Snowboard Championship, Diver Boy, Dragon Master, Maniac Square, Twin Brats and Fancy World.
All games are officially licensed and available at affordable prices, and new titles are continuously added to the growing iiRcade store library. The iiRcade Store can be accessed on phones or via browser on PC or Mac through the iiRcade store link.
A full list of games currently licensed and targeted for release on the iiRcade Store can be found here.
iiRcade is available in six versions and comes with a one year best-in-class warranty. Versions include: iiRcade Classic Edition, Space Ace Edition and Beach Buggy Racing 2: Island Adventure Edition. They come with 64-GB storage memory and iiRcade's premium classic joysticks, while four special editions include upgraded 128-GB storage memory and original Sanwa joysticks. The special editions include RetroMania Wrestling Edition, Dragon's Lair Edition and Black Edition, which enables users to design their own cabinet graphics and comes with officially licensed Double Dragon artwork that can be put onto the cabinet as a free gift.
iiRcade is available at iiRcade.com.
About iiRcade
iiRcade is a premium arcade gaming experience like no other. Play the retro arcade games that you loved and the latest modern games in amazing arcade style. With cinematic gaming experiences powered by 19 inch high-density display, 100 watts of powerful stereo sound, premium 2-player arcade controllers and software and hardware optimized for the best arcade gaming experiences, iiRcade delivers arcade gaming that is so immersive, you will feel like you are inside the game.
About TAITO Corporation
TAITO Corporation (TAITO) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. With headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, TAITO operates core businesses such as game arcade operations, manufacturing coin-operated game machines, and mobile phone content services. A seminal part of gaming history, TAITO caused a worldwide sensation with its arcade legend, SPACE INVADERS, and developed such fan favorites as PUZZLE BOBBLE (BUST-A-MOVE) and ARKANOID. Today, TAITO continues to thrill game lovers of all generations by offering both classic and new family-oriented titles on the latest gaming platforms. TAITO delivers a wide range of entertainment experiences with the goal of providing consumers with fresh surprises and new discoveries.
More information on TAITO can be found on the Internet at https://www.TAITO.co.jp/en
