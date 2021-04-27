CHICAGO, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- iiRcade Inc., the ultimate connected arcade machine that allows gamers of all ages to play their favorite retro and modern games in arcade style at home, is adding R-Type and R-Type II as well as Armed Police Unit Gallop, officially licensed by Tozai, Inc. and Irem Software Engineering Inc., to the iiRcade platform.
R-Type is a horizontal-scrolling shooter arcade game developed and released by IREM in 1987. Players control a star ship called the R-9 "Arrowhead" and set out to destroy the Bydo, a powerful alien race bent on wiping out all of mankind.
R-Type was the first game to run on IREM's 16-bit M72 arcade system and was well-received by most gaming critics for its graphics and addictive gameplay.
The sequel, R-Type II, is also coming to the iiRcade Store and was released in 1989. R-Type II features the R-9C ship, which is an improved version of its predecessor game's ship, the R-9, two new types of weapons being added, the Search Laser and Shotgun Laser.
Armed Police Unit Gallop is a spin-off title from the R-Type series that was released in the arcades in 1991. The player pilots an R-Type fighter in this horizontal shooter tasked with hunting down autonomous vehicles driven berserk by the Bydo, dubbed "Mad Cars".
"We're really excited to bring the arcade versions of the R-Type series to iiRcade," said Jong Shin, founder & CEO of iiRcade. "The classic horizontal-scrolling shooters are always lots of fun to play on an arcade."
iiRcade allows for cinematic arcade gaming experiences via 19" High-Definition display, 100W Dual Stereo Speakers, Premium Arcade Joysticks and hardware and software optimized for gaming. iiRcade also has the latest features built-in, such as WiFi 5, Bluetooth 4.2 and HDMI-Out, that bring arcade experiences to today's gamers.
Each iiRcade comes with 11 pre-loaded games: Dragon's Lair, Double Dragon, Gunbird, Beach Buggy Racing, BombSquad (online multiplayer party game), Snowboard Championship, Diver Boy, Dragon Master, Maniac Square, Twin Brats and Fancy World.
All games are officially licensed and available at affordable prices, and new titles are continuously added to the growing iiRcade store library. The iiRcade Store can be accessed on phones or via browser on PC or Mac through the iiRcade store link.
A full list of games currently licensed and targeted for release on iiRcade Store can be found here.
Beyond the original design, iiRcade is available in three premium versions: RetroMania Wrestling Edition, Dragon's Lair Edition and Black Edition, which enables users to design their own cabinet graphics and comes with officially licensed Double Dragon stickers that can be put onto the cabinet as a free gift. Each premium version includes upgraded 128-GB storage memory and original Sanwa joysticks.
About iiRcade
iiRcade is a premium arcade gaming experience like no other. Play retro arcade games that you remember to the latest modern games in amazing arcade style. With cinematic gaming experiences powered by 19" high-density display, 100W of powerful stereo sound, premium 2-player arcade controllers and device optimized for the best arcade gaming experiences, iiRcade delivers arcade gaming that is so immersive, you will feel like you are inside the game.
