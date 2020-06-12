NEW YORK, June 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Arcade1Up has officially partnered with BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment on what is to be one of the most sought-after titles in arcade history. The iconic and long-awaited Ms.PAC-MAN™ cabinet will be rolling out later this year in various home arcade form factors, which will also be announced closer to the date of pre-sales.
The wait is finally over, after 39 years of PAC-DOT eating fun, fans of the original and elusive Ms.PAC-MAN™ arcade cabinet now have the opportunity to own a piece of arcade history with one of Arcade1Up's mid-sized Ms.PAC-MAN™ at-home arcades.
"There is something to be said about the feeling one experiences when standing in front of our Arcade1Up Ms.PAC-MAN™ cabinet," said Scott Bachrach, CEO, Tastemakers, LLC parent company of Arcade1Up. "I don't know how to explain it, but it's as if all the history and memories behind the title are just pouring out from all angles. From the side art to the games themselves, everything just speaks nostalgic Ms.PAC-MAN™: a feeling that any Ms.PAC-MAN™ fan will experience while looking at and playing on this cabinet."
The Ms.PAC-MAN™ cabinet was designed to provide users an unmatched experience, from the moment they lay their eyes upon the spectacle that is the licensor approved side art, to the nostalgic sounds and experience of the real-feel controls and dual speakers. This iconic cabinet will be available for pre-order later this year, arriving before the holiday of 2020.
