ST. LOUIS, July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- St. Louis, MO based, ArchKey Solutions (www.ArchKey.com), North America's premier electrical and technology provider, launches ArchKey Technologies - and with it, a new era of Technologies.
ArchKey Solutions recently announced the launch of ArchKey Technologies, one of the nation's largest providers of technology systems. By unifying the strengths and capabilities of the technologies teams at ArchKey Solutions' platform companies - Sachs Electric, Parsons Electric, Sprig Electric and Mona Electric - ArchKey Technologies is able to scale to new heights, delivering audio visual, security, public safety, network, and wireless solutions anywhere across the nation regardless of project size or geography. Says ArchKey Solutions CEO Clay Scharff, "By bringing together our technologies capabilities into a single brand, ArchKey Technologies is able to leverage the expertise and capacity of our technology leaders across the enterprise, scaling beyond what has traditionally been available in the market."
"What was once a regional offering is now a national technologies business whose strength, scope, and scale is unrivaled by any single contractor," says Scharff. "Additionally, because ArchKey Solutions provides a larger platform for our people, we're able to give our team members more opportunities to grow and expand on the successes they experienced as individual businesses." Parsons Technologies was the first to move to this new brand, changing its name to ArchKey Technologies at the end of June, with the intent that the Technologies teams at each platform company will follow in the coming months. Wendy Boosalis, former President of Parsons Technologies, will lead this team in her new role as President of ArchKey Technologies.
"This is an exciting opportunity for our customers and employees and is transformative for the industry," says ArchKey Technologies President Wendy Boosalis. Together, ArchKey Solutions, ArchKey Technologies, and the enterprise's platform companies are a $1.3 billion-dollar enterprise that operate 13 office locations nationwide, employ more than 5,000 team members and has performed work in over 3,100 cities across the U.S. "We're introducing a new era of technologies," says Boosalis, "one that scales beyond the abilities of any single technologies contractor in the market today. This scale allows us to go Beyond the System and innovate – partnering with our customers to design, build, and maintain some of the most complex, integrated systems across the U.S. Now with a bonding capacity of $1.2 billion, and national presence, we're able to go further – no longer limited by what we can do or where we can do it." Echos Scharff, "We're excited to launch another chapter in the ArchKey story with ArchKey Technologies – especially at a level that, until now, has never been seen before."
ABOUT US
ArchKey Solutions is one of the largest electrical and technology construction firms in the United States. As a platform for growth and the parent company for Sachs Electric, Parsons Electric, Sprig Electric, and Mona Electric, ArchKey Solutions' diversified offering provides scalability that is unmatched in the industry.
